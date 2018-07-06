‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, July 4: Hope Tells Liam, Hot Sex For Sally & Wyatt, New Threat,

Liam learns that he's about to become a dad again.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 4 provided gripping news, passionate sex and a shocking announcement to the background of Independence Day fireworks. Hope (Annika Noelle) told Liam (Scott Clifton) that she was pregnant, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) made love, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that the wedding would go on, while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells him why the wedding may never be a reality.

Ridge was at Steffy’s house to find out why she had put the wedding off. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, states that she informs her dad that she was overwhelmed after just giving birth, but was ready to tie the knot now.

Later, Ridge came home to the very domesticated scene of Brooke cooking. He tells her that he had visited his daughter and granddaughter and they were both doing well. He also informs her that Steffy told him that she’s now ready to get married as soon as possible. However, Brooke cryptically informs him that she doesn’t know if that will even happen. After some probing on Ridge’s part, Brooke finally reveals that Hope is pregnant. Hope and Liam will soon have a family of their own.

According to Soap Central, Wyatt was also fired up, “but not about Sally’s Fourth of July decorations,” and with Sally wearing a black-and-white striped bikini, B&B viewers had a very clear idea where his attention was at. The pair talked about Sally’s new job, with her being especially afraid that Hope could influence his opinion of her. As far as Wyatt is concerned, she changed his life for the better. They kiss and make love. Their pillow talk involves Sally thanking him for going public about their relationship, most guys would have preferred to keep it secret. Wyatt says that he’s proud of her and promises to show just her just how much he cares.

Maya (Karla Mosley) is really upset that she’s not modelling for Hope’s line, and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Liam are trying to cheer her up. She also wants to know why he is not home with Steffy and the baby, and if there’s something wrong with the website. Liam evades the questions and says that he still needs to take care of a few things. When Maya and Xander (Adain Bradley) leave the office, Liam tells Thorne that there’s another nasty message on the site. Hope enters the office wanting to speak privately with Liam.

“There’s no hope for you.”

Complying with her mother’s wishes to tell Liam as soon as possible, Hope is on the verge of telling him when Xander bursts in and tells them that the fireworks display is on. Once outside, Hope takes Liam aside. She begins by telling him that she loves him, and revealing that she’s pregnant. Liam holds her and says, “Oh my God!”