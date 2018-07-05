Chance The Rapper Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley – Watch His Backyard Proposal Here

The 4th of July is cause for celebration, but this year, Chance the Rapper is giving us another reason to join in on the festivities. As reported by Us Weekly, the Chicago-based hip hop artist got engaged earlier today, after proposing to his longtime girlfriend.

In a video posted to Instagram by The Shade Room (which you can view for yourself below), Chance (real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett) is seen getting down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley.

The video, which is taking place in a backyard during 4th of July festivities, is filled with cheers and excitement from nearby friends and family. Amidst all the noise, Chance can be heard asking “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?”, as he reaches out to hold her hand.

Shortly after, he then calls over the couple’s daughter (Kensli, aged 2), and a second video shows the three hugging, while Chance and Kirsten share a kiss. Embedded in the same Instagram post is an up-close shot of the engagement ring.

While the two have been together for some time (fans might remember Chance giving a shout-out to Corley and Kensli at the 2017 Grammy Awards), their relationship has had its rough patches over the past five years.

The two began dating back in 2013, and in July 2015, Chance announced that he was expecting his first child. Corley gave birth to Kensli in September 2015, though she was kept out of the public eye and social media until Chance posted a picture of her on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Earlier that year, Corley filed documents asking the court to declare Chance as the baby’s father, requesting that he pay child support. A month later, she amended the petition to reflect that the two were cohabitating, and that the rapper had asked for shared parental responsibility. Not long after, additional paperwork was filed in order to establish a schedule for parenting, as the two were no longer living together.

In January 2017, Corley withdrew her filing with the courts, as she and Chance had made amends and were once again living together. A month later, the child support case was reopened, before settling out of court in March, as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times.

Chance the Rapper is best known for his series of mixtapes, as well as collaborations with other artists, including Kanye West. In May 2016, he released his third mixtape, Coloring Book to critical acclaim, netting him three Grammy Awards, including one for Best Rap Album.