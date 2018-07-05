Elizabeth Hurley Trades Her Bikini For Underwear And Flashes Them While Jumping On A Trampoline

Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t let her haters get her down. Instead, the British star shows them that she doesn’t care what they think by jumping up and down. The spry 53-year-old Austin Powers actress recently took to Instagram to share her fun secret for dealing with “detractors,” and her fans are loving it.

Elizabeth Hurley has become rather popular on social media thanks to her habit of using her own incredible bikini body to promote her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. However, in her latest Instagram video, she’s wearing something that her admirers usually wouldn’t be the biggest fans of: a swimsuit cover-up. In the video, the buoyant Bedazzled star bounces up and down on a trampoline in a blue patterned sarong that she has turned into a revealing halter dress by tying two corners together and knotting them around her neck. According to the Daily Express, the breezy garment that barely hides Hurley’s body comes from her beachwear line.

Because the sarong is almost completely open in the front, Hurley struggles to hold it down as she bounces. Her failure to do so results in her bright white underwear being flashed on camera as she spins around in the air. However, her little wardrobe malfunction doesn’t wipe the huge smile off her face.

“Always bounce back; the best way to keep your detractors gnashing their teeth @elizabethhurleybeach,” reads the video’s cheeky caption.

It’s unclear which “detractors” Elizabeth Hurley is referencing. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, most responses to her Instagram posts tend to be positive. She shared a bikini photo one day before she posted the underwear video, and it was flooded with comments about how amazing she looks. The reaction to the video was similar, with Hurley’s admirers making the usual remarks about how she seems to age like a fine wine. However, this time they also commented on her sparkling smile, vivacious spirit, and fun personality.

“You always look great, always have a smile, and look like you’re having a great time,” wrote one fan.

“Spectacular!!!!! Love the FREE SPIRIT in you,” another commented.

“Looks like she has the best fun and care free life. So awesome.”

Elizabeth Hurley’s fans always want to know what her secret is to staying so fit, trim, and firm in her 50s, and she’s listed hiking and yoga as a few of the exercises that she does to fight flab and defy gravity. However, perhaps her trampoline video just revealed another activity that keeps the energetic actress looking and feeling like a woman half her age.