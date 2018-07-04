‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 5: Jack And Billy Take Extreme Risks

Residents take extreme measures in Genoa City to get what they want.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 5 promises extreme times call for extreme measures as Jack goes all in, Billy wants to be dealt back in, and details on J.T. may cause the women to fold.

Jack (Peter Bergman) goes to the extreme, according to She Knows Soaps. He wants to sue Jill (Jess Walton) for the right to dig up Phillip Chancellor’s body to find out if their DNA matches. In his suit, he wants to put his mother, Dina (Marla Adams), on the stand. Not surprisingly, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) think that’s too big of a stress for their ailing mother to handle.

Never one to back down, Jack takes matters into his own hands, and he may just find himself circumventing legal channels to get a DNA sample to test against his own genes. Will he find success, or will he end up getting caught? It’s tough to tell in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, the other Abbott, Billy (Jason Tompson), gambles everything despite having so much going for him right now. His leadership at Jabot is a smashing success with the company doing so well he was about to hand out bonuses to everybody. Things with his girlfriend Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are as hot as ever. There’s just one little thing. Billy’s a gambling addict, and he’s somehow allowed Phyllis’s daughter, Summer (Hunter King), to pull him back into the game.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nikki join forces and Hilary stumbles onto a secret. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2LXoXR pic.twitter.com/qwoBuYOiyS — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 3, 2018

Summer came back to Genoa City hell-bent on proving she’s a chip off the old block, and she’s wasted no time accomplishing that. She’s flirting with anything that moves, and she absolutely has her eyes set on destroying her mother’s relationship with Billy. When he flat out turned down her attempts at seduction, she found another way to bring him down – gambling.

Now he’s back in the game and risking everything. Summer may end up getting her wish faster than she ever thought possible with Billy risking it all to feel the thrill.

Finally, there’s new information available regarding J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). After hitting a roadblock in trying to dig up his body at Chancellor Park, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suggested they proceed as if he is alive. However, Phyllis attempted to talk Sharon (Sharon Case) into abandoning their partners in crime. Sharon declined, and they’re still all on the hook for whatever may or may not have happened to J.T. that night.

Somebody who looks an awful lot like J.T. is in Genoa City. Either that or somebody who has it out for Victor went to a lot of trouble to make it look that way.

Tune in to watch The Young and the Restless on CBS or POP tomorrow to see how it all plays out.