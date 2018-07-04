Half Of The Country Thinks Trump Is A Racist, CNN Analyst Claims

Latest Quinnipiac University poll shows that 49% of respondents believe that President Donald Trump harbors racist sentiments, divided along partisan lines.

Utilizing recent data gathered from a Quinnipiac University poll released yesterday, CNN analyst Chris Cillizza reports that nearly half of the nation considers President Trump to be a racist.

Drilling deeper into the data and attempting to substantiate his line of reasoning, Cillizza cites several aggravating factors: a deeply unpopular family separation policy that is yet to be satisfactorily resolved, the President’s long-standing comments regarding Mexico and illegal aliens attempting to cross the border from Mexico and Central America, and the obvious partisan divide.

It should be noted that 86% of Republican respondents to the Quinnipiac University survey did not believe Trump to be a racist, while the exact inverse result was found on the Democratic supporter’s side, with 86% of those polled on the left asserting that the American President was in fact possessed of racist beliefs.

CNN’s analyst goes on to indict President Trump on a number of issues that could lessen the American leader’s claim to be an avowed anti-racist, including his response to the infamous Charlottesville protests in which Trump painted both sides as behaving poorly, as well as his suggestion that African American Rep. Maxine Waters was “an extraordinarily low IQ person” on Twitter.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Newsweek reports that the details of the survey are very damning for the American administration serving under President Trump, particularly the recent immigration crisis spurred on by high profile media coverage of migrant children being held in detention centers near the U.S.-Mexico border. Separated for a maximum of a few days from their parents – though often unaccompanied entirely – migrant children were seen on sparse mattresses, covered in emergency blankets. The political fallout and the partisan fracas that developed forced President Trump’s hand, having the result of an executive order which attempted to see reconciliation between the two parties while a congressional compromise was hammered out for future legislation.

“The words are G-rated, but a punch to the gut of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy,” said Tim Malloy, who serves as the assistant director of the polling firm, in a publicly available statement. “When it comes to the separation of immigrant kids from their parents, American voters are clearly appalled.”

Other revelations included in the survey data show that Americans are universally concerned with a lack of civility in politics – 91 percent responding that this was indeed a problem as compared to just 7 percent saying it was not a pressing concern currently – and that a majority believe that President Trump has emboldened people who hold racists beliefs to espouse said beliefs publicly.

“I reject a system which allows an ambitious, misinformed and dogmatic mob to suppress free speech, create false narratives, and apathetically steamroll over the truth," – Brandon Straka @usminority, founder of the #WalkAway movementhttps://t.co/SqrtZuWL9S — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 1, 2018

This poll is released as several grassroots activist campaigns begin to show some cracking in the Democratic base when it comes to historically reliable minority voters for the left, with #walkaway gaining traction amongst demographics including LGBT communities and communities of color according to The Epoch Times.

Whether or not the poll will find major traction or move votes one way or the other remains unclear, with the initial data itself showing that the party lines appear to have been drawn already, and with little movement one way or another is forming a narrative that the #walkaway movement is challenging on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

This most recent Quinnipiac University poll was conducted throughout the period of June 27th to July 1st, with a sample size of 1,020 individuals. This results in a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.