Kelly Clarkson Shares The Sweetest Confession About Her Kids, Opens Up About Mom Guilt

Kelly admits she's broken down in tears while trying to balance her professional and family life.

Kelly Clarkson is opening about motherhood and why her kids will always come before her career. Speaking to Closer in a new interview, Clarkson spoke out about breaking down in tears when she can’t be there for her children as much as she wants but also confessed that she’s always trying to show her kids what it’s like to have a successful career and be a family woman.

“While I love music, my family comes first,” Clarkson told the magazine of how important her family and family life is to her. “There are days where s**t hits the fan, and I’m crying because there’s not enough time to do everything. But that’s [every] mom.”

“You’re molding lives and you don’t want to suck at it!” Kelly added of being a mom and feeling guilty that she can’t always do everything she wants.

The American Idol winner – who Inquisitr confirmed will be returning to The Voice for Season 15 this September alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson – then added that she’s now come to terms with the fact that she won’t be able to do everything with her kids and continue to have a successful career but has learned over the years that that’s okay.

“I’m not going to be able to be there for everything, and that’s okay,” the “Love So Soft” singer said of how she tackles mom guilt, noting that she works so that she can show her kids what a hard-working woman looks like.

“It’s important for my girls, especially, to see me as a woman accomplishing all these things while nailing it as a mom,” Kelly said, adding that she “always come[s] back to that” when she’s struggling with balancing her home and family life.

“I’m going to teach my kids to do what they love. Love what you do,” she said.

Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock have two children together, 4-year-old daughter River Rose and 2-year-old son Remington. Kelly is also a stepmom to Brandon’s two kids from a previous marriage, son Seth and daughter Savannah.

Kelly then added in the recent interview about her family life that she wants to be remembered for being such a great mom to her kids and a great wife to her husband, not for her hugely successful career.

“I’ve accomplished a lot, but I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die, people will say, ‘She was so successful as a mother and as a wife,'” the “Whole Lotta Woman” singer told the outlet, adding that having people remember her for her successful family life is “kind of my big goal.”

Clarkson’s sweet confessions about motherhood come just weeks after Inquisitr reported that the singer shared the most adorable photo of her daughter River on her official Instagram page in celebration of her fourth birthday in June.

And Kelly will soon be taking part in another huge celebration, as she’s set to perform during Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City this year.

The big event is set to air across the country on NBC on Independence Day and the “Since U Been Gone” singer revealed to WIXX 101 that she usually has a huge Fourth of July celebration with her family and friends when she’s not busy working.

“[Our Fourth of July] is actually the biggest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!” Clarkson said, admitting that when she’s not working, her friends and family usually come round to her house to celebrate because her husband Brandon goes so over the top with fireworks.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular featuring performances from Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ricky Martin, and Keith Urban airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC on July 4.