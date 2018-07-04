Prince William Tweets His Support For England After Its World Cup Match Win

Prince William says he "couldn't be prouder of England".

Prince William couldn’t contain his excitement after seeing the England soccer team advance to the next round of the World Cup following a tense match against Columbia on July 3. Express reports that the Royal took over his family’s official Twitter account after the game to share his pride in his country.

Using the official Twitter account of the Royals, @KensingtonRoyal, to share a message with the world, William wrote that he “couldn’t be prouder” of the England squad after seeing them take home a win against the South American team during the tournament taking place in Russia.

“I couldn’t be prouder of @england – a victory in a penalty shootout!” the Prince tweeted after watching the big match. “You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday!”

William then added “Come on England!” before signing off the tweet with his initial, a simple “W”.

Things got pretty tense during the match after going into extra time with a 1 – 1 draw. Following several minutes of time added onto the game, it then resulted in a penalty shootout between the two teams in which England eventually won after scoring after scoring four goals to Columbia’s three.

As soccer fans will already know, England haven’t had the best of luck in penalty shootouts in the past, being eliminated from more than one tournament as a result of a late shootout.

The tweet from William has gained a whole lot of attention since he first posted it, already receiving more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 5,000 retweets from football fans and royal watchers.

Express reported that the supportive tweet direct from the Prince also garnered hundreds of responses from fans, including one who jokingly asked if the England team would be getting knighted for their World Cup success.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Another then alluded to Prince Harry and wife Kate Middleton’s three young children, 4-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-month-old Prince Louis, joking that his cheering during the match could have woken them up as the match continued on until pretty late in local time in London.

“Hope you don’t wake the little ones with your cheering!” they jokingly tweeted.

Prince William has been pretty vocal about his love of soccer in the past and is also the President of the Football Association.

Per Birmingham Mail, the future King of England supports Aston Villa and once revealed that he really got into the sport while at school.

“A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams,” he explained.

“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments,” William then added.

Following their success in their latest World Cup game, England will now play Sweden in the Quarter-Finals on July 7.