Katharine McPhee Reveals How David Foster Proposed To Her During Romantic Italian Getaway

Katharine McPhee received a fairytale proposal from David Foster. The 34-year-old Scorpion star got engaged to the 68-year-old Grammy-winning music man during a romantic vacation in Italy with a proposal that was of the charts less than two months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

McPhee revealed the details of Foster’s proposal via a text message screenshot on Instagram. In a conversation with Just Jared’s Jared Eng, the American Idol alum revealed that Foster popped the question “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri” during the couple’s romantic rendezvous in Italy.

“Totally dark, only stars,” McPhee said, before joking that Foster “thankfully” didn’t push her off the cliff.

“He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” the singer revealed.

Katharine McPhee has not yet shared a visible photo of her engagement ring, but it appears that Eng got a peek at it. In the text exchange, the Just Jared founder noted that Foster “did a good job” with the ring. Eng also described the rock as “classic” and “beautiful.”

You can see Katharine McPhee’s text exchange in which she reveals the details of her engagement below.

❤️???????? cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

McPhee’s wordy Instagram post is her first confirmation of her engagement to Foster. While Foster is not usually at a loss for words, he chose to keep his statement on the subject a bit brief. Foster posted a photo of himself with his new fiancée and captioned it, simply, “Yup.”

????Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

As for that engagement ring, McPhee gave fans the tiniest glimpse of it in another Instagram post. The Smash alum posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging on a yacht with model Mayra Suarez. In the snap, which you can see below, McPhee’s left ring finger is clearly sporting something sparkly and massive, although it is hard to make out the details. McPhee included a “ring” emoji in her caption.

The upcoming marriage will be far from the first for the famous couple. Katharine McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster was married to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005, and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

Foster previously joked to People about his many marriages, telling the magazine last year, “It’s quite obvious by my track record that I love being married, so I wouldn’t say no to being married again. I like the concept, I’m just not that good at it.”