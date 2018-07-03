Kim Kardashian Steps Out Looking Futuristic In Spandex Outfit

Kim Kardashian was photographed out and about in Calabasas on Tuesday, and she looked like something right out of the future.

According to a July 3 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was spotted running errands on Tuesday, and while most people would wear casual clothes to perform their daily tasks, Kardashian looked like a futuristic model as she donned all silver spandex shorts, a matching form fitting long-sleeved spandex shirt, and slouchy thigh-high boots.

Kim Kardashian also wore her hair half up, and rocked long, wavy locks. Her makeup helped aid her future-inspired style, giving her a glow that matched her outfit perfectly. Kim wore a dramatic smokey eye with bronzer and highlighter to give her face a summer shimmer, but kept her lips a light color. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finished the look with a reflective fanny pack, which she wore across her chest instead of around her waist, a look that she’s been seen sporting a few times in recent weeks.

The outfit was yet another look from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Collection. The clothes hugged Kim’s curves and showed off her toned physique as she was caught by paparazzi cameras during her outing.

Kim Kardashian steps out in spandex and slouchy boots as she shows off another Yeezy look in Calabasas https://t.co/1yYDQ0chiT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 3, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently surprised fans when she took to Instagram this week to reveal a brand new photo of her youngest child, daughter Chicago. As many fans will remember, Kim and Kanye welcomed little Chicago, whom they refer to as “Chi,” back in January via a surrogate. The baby girl has been seen from time to time on Kardashian’s social media accounts. However, this week she revealed some brand new information about the little girl. Kim announced to her fans that Chicago has a middle name, and it’s Noel.

While this normally wouldn’t be front page news, it does draw interest from fans who know that Kim Kardashian’s oldest children, North and Saint West, do not have middle names. In addition, Kim and Kanye decided to give Chicago Kim’s middle name, making it all the more special.

Meanwhile, having no middle name has become a trend in the Kardashian family. Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, doesn’t have a middle name, and neither does Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. However, Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston, all have middle names that mean something to the reality star and her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

In addition to Kim Kardashian and her sisters using no middle names, the girls have also been wearing Kim’s spandex look over the past couple of months, and it seems to be the new casual style for the famous family.