Journey Guitarist Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Longtime Journey guitarist Neal Schon stated he wants to work with the band’s original lead singer Steve Perry again. “I still feel like there’s only one Steve Perry, even though I haven’t heard him sing in years.” says Schon.

In the latest episode of the talk show Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon, Schon goes on to say that;

“I’m dying for him to put out his own record, and I’d love to correlate with him on something that’s different than Journey; something more R&B, because I love playing soul and R&B and blues and that’s something that a lot of people don’t really know, because I’ve been doing all these rock records.”

It’s no secret that Journey is one of the most influential rock bands in music. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and fans had hoped to see Perry sing with his original group. Unfortunately, those hopes were not met. The band did perform three songs that night with current singer Arnel Pineda.

Journey has experienced a slew of hits such throughout the 70’s and 80’s such as “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights”, and the classic rock radio anthem “Don’t Stop Believing”. Steve Perry left the band in 1997 after suffering a hip injury in Hawaii.

The band has since continued on with original and longtime members Neal Schon (guitar), Ross Valory (bass), Jonathan Cain (keyboards), and Steve Smith (drums). Perry was replaced by several lead singers throughout the band’s career from 1997 to to 2007. The band’s current singer, Arnel Pineda, was discovered by a friend of Schon’s.

Steve Perry would go on to make only two solo albums before leaving the music industry altogether after his injury. He has not released any music since 1996. The singer stated in 2017 that he had plans to release an “emotional” and “cathartic” new solo album. The third, and untitled, solo album has had no further updates from the singer.