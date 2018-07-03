Selena Gomez & Meghan Markle Battle It Out In ‘Who Wore It Better?’ Oscar De La Renta Dress

It looks like pop singer Selena Gomez is battling out with Duchess Meghan Markle in the latest edition of “Who Wore It Better” as the two were just spotted and photographed wearing a nearly identical Oscar De La Renta dress.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, July 1, Gomez was photographed (making her first public appearance at a premiere in two years), walking the red carpet for the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3 in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old actress and singer was snapped by photogs wearing a blue and white two-piece set by famed fashion designer Oscar De La Renta. Gomez accessorized the bustier crop top and high-waisted midi skirt with silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry (worth an astounding of $21,500), a matching clutch, and silver embellished heels. Gomez completed the look with her hair tied back in a messy, loose bun and finished off the look with a smile as she walked the carpet.

Gomez’s red carpet moment was quickly overcast when word got around that the “Same ‘Ol Love” singer was having a total “twinning moment” with none other than Duchess Meghan!

Following her appearance, many fans and followers had a momentary lapse of deja vu before realizing that the Oscar De La Renta ensemble Gomez donned at the movie premiere was already worn (sorta) by the Duchess back in June.

Two different types of royalty! https://t.co/8XU0GpkuhE — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 3, 2018

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted and photographed attending the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin (and Princess Diana’s niece), Celia McCorquodale. The Duchess wore the same patterned dress, also designed by Oscar De La Renta, with her ensemble being a bit more modest in style than Gomez’s.

Meghan’s dress was of course much more conservative with its long sleeves, maxi skirt, and drop waist silhouette design and style. Meghan accessorized her dress with a white fascinator, mandatory for the formal occasion.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, Markle’s Oscar De La Renta dress worn last month is just one of the many countless designers the 36-year-old houses in her palace closet. According to a report by fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan’s entire wardrobe is said to be worth an estimated $1 million!

The former actress and newest member of the royal family has since been photographed stepping out in style as she makes her royal appearances and fulfills her duties as a part of the family at outings.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently explained the investment in Meghan’s pricey wardrobe telling Entertainment Tonight,“Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I’d argue that’s worth every penny.”