Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album ‘Redemption’

Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa returns with his 13th studio album Redemption. The album is slated for a September 21 release and will be the guitarist’s third album in a row of all original material. The album is available for pre-order at Joe Bonamassa’s official website.

Redemption was recorded at various locations, including Blackbird Studios and Addiction Studios in Nashville, The Cave in Sydney, Studio At The Palms in Las Vegas, and Criteria Hit Factory in Miami. The album was also recorded with Bonamassa’s impressive backing band, which includes drummer Anton Fig (David Letterman Band), bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, horn players Lee Thornburg and Paulie Cerra, harmony vocalist Gary Pinto, background singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae, Juanita Tippins and Kevin Shirley. Redemption will also feature two notable guitar players, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio.

“I’m going through some other stuff in my life I didn’t expect to be going through. It’s a rising, it’s contrition, it’s acceptance, it’s everything. It’s painful, but knowing that there’s a rising coming,” says Bonamassa.

Producer Kevin Shirley recently spoke to Classic Rock magazine about the new album.

“From a producer’s perspective, this is far and away the most challenging and diverse album that Joe has ever made. It is a brand-new look at the blues, in what is clearly Joe’s deepest and darkest most personal album yet, which is a masterpiece of desperation – melodic and cinematic in this presentation.”

It has been a busy year so far for Joe Bonamassa. Back in March, the guitarist teamed with Fender to release his own signature amplifier series, released a live album honoring famous British blues guitarists, and recently helmed the “Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea” cruise for its fifth voyage. Needless to say, there’s never a dull moment over at the Bonamassa camp.

Joe Bonamassa performs on Day 1 of the Calling Festival at Clapham Common. Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

In addition to announcing the new album, fans can listen to the title track from the album now. The song “Redemption” is a perfect showcase to what fans can expect. The track starts off as a basic blues track with slide guitar and a foot-stomping rhythm. Three minutes in, Bonamassa unleashes a soaring electric guitar solo, which is what fans came for.

What makes Bonamassa such a unique blues musician is the way he blends traditional blues sounds with a modern, harder rock, twist. It’s what’s separated him from the mass of blues musicians flooding the industry.

Redemption definitely shows that Bonamassa has no signs of slowing down or running out tricks up his sleeve.

Listen to the new song “Redemption” below.