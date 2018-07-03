‘Bachelorette’ Week 6 Recap: Becca Kufrin Faces Drama In Virginia, 3 More Guys Are Out Of The Final Rose Hunt

'The Bachelorette' recap for Episode 6 is here: Who did Becca Kufrin keep and which guys went home after the dates in Virginia?

Episode 6 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season aired Monday night and Becca Kufrin faced a lot of drama in Virginia. She may have been hoping that the chaos with Chris Randone and some of her other guys would stay in Las Vegas, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. By the end of the episode, three more men were gone, and those hometown dates are right around the corner already.

As Variety recaps, Week 6 of The Bachelorette started with a one-on-one for Jason Tartick. Becca Kufrin and Jason haven’t spent all that much time together until now, but they had a great date as they explored the city. They eventually made their way to a pub where three of his friends from home were waiting and things got serious between Kufrin and Tartick as they discussed some tough life experiences with one another over dinner. Naturally, he got the rose, and she acknowledged that she was starting to fall hard for him.

There was, once again, quite a bit of drama amongst the guys at the hotel between dates. Lincoln Adim has been at the center of a lot of this, as has Chris Randone. Viewers have noticed that Connor Obrochta tends to end up involved in these things at times too, and there were a lot of barbs traded as the guys tried to verbally take one another down.

The group date in Episode 6 of The Bachelorette took Becca and a handful of the guys to the capitol where Abraham Lincoln and George Washington impersonators joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for an awkward debate. Entertainment Weekly notes that the guys were faced with questions about Becca and their potential relationships with her, like what they saw as the perfect date with Kufrin or what their future with her would look like.

Unfortunately, some of the guys took this opportunity to tear into one another rather than charm the crowd and flatter Becca. Before long, Chris and Lincoln were taking things in a rather hostile direction and this left Kufrin feeling quite frustrated. At the after party, Lincoln stole some time with Becca and talked about being scared of Chris, and this prompted Kufrin to confront Randone about these accusations.

Chris was upset to hear what had been said about him, but Garrett Yrigoyen arrived to save the day. Becca was so flustered by the encounter with Chris that she told Garrett she needed some time alone and this led to more ugliness among the men downstairs. Kufrin overheard some of this, and soon she was able to regroup and reconnect with some of the guys. Becca and Wills Reid had a sweet conversation, but Colton Underwood snagged the group date rose.

The other one-on-one of Episode 6 went to Leo Dottavio. The Bachelorette date between Becca and Leo definitely was not the steamiest of the season, in part because Kufrin was still flustered by the group date drama. Kufrin and Dottavio hunted for oysters and took in some music by Morgan Evans, and Leo got the rose.

Chris wasn’t ready to let things go, so he decided to take his journal and pay Becca a visit once her date with Leo was over. Randone tried to tell Kufrin how he saw a future with her, but she was seemingly over all of his inconsistent behavior. Before long, she told him it was time for him to leave, and she didn’t mean that he should just head back to where the other guys were. After several weeks of chaos surrounding Chris, he was finally eliminated.

Kufrin determined that she didn’t need a cocktail party in Virginia, and she soon was ready to eliminate a couple of additional bachelors. Colton, Jason, and Leo already had roses, and she gave Garrett, Blake Horstmann, and Wills the three remaining ones. This meant that Lincoln and Connor were also eliminated and the remaining men will head to the Bahamas with Becca Kufrin for Episode 7.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season ends in just a few more weeks and spoilers have revealed that Becca Kufrin is engaged and in love. Will this engagement stick and will the remaining spoilers about the season be correct? Fans cannot wait to watch the rest of this journey play out.