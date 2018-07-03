Melyssa Ford Suffers Skull Fracture Following Horrific Car Accident

Model, actress, and tv personality Melyssa Ford is lucky to be alive after a potentially fatal car crash nearly left her dead late last week. As it was reported by People,the former star of Bravo TV’s Blood, Sweat, & Heels, is currently recovering in the hospital after sustaining some pretty serious injuries from the crash.

According to the outlet, Ford was en route to celebrate a bridal shower around 12:30 p.m. on June 28, when an 18-wheeler truck merged into her lane on the Ventura Freeway to Glendale, California and clipped her back right tire.

A representative for Ford also told the outlet that the impact from the merge gone wrong, caused her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited to flip three times before landing upside down.

Over the weekend, photos of the crash were posted on social media and from the looks of the wreck and the severity of the crash, Ford is incredibly lucky to have survived.

Almost immediately after the crash, friend and fellow Bravo TV alum and former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Claudia Jordan took to her social media, posting a photo from the incident of Ford’s car flipped over on the freeway and three men by Ford’s side trying to help. Jordan asked for prayers and a speedy recovery for her friend following the crash.

“Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend @melyssaford”

Aside from asking for prayers for her friend, a concerned Jordan also called out some folks who were according to her, not taking the severity of the accident and Ford’s injuries seriously, and making tasteless jokes.

“This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me. If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler. Respect to @manifesting_mary who was the first one to check folks for the poor taste “jokes”. The internet emboldens cowards… it also can shut em down as well.”

Jordan told fans that Ford was “injured FOR Real” and that the crash and impact from the accident left her so beat up that she doesn’t remember much of what happened.

“It’s a shame I have to do this to let folks know the seriousness of @melyssaford ‘s accident (I got her permission first) but here it is. She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain.”

As a result of the crash, Ford sustained a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and severe cuts and bruises. Ford also has a 10-inch cut across her face and head that had to be surgically closed and is currently still in the hospital recovering from the terrible accident with close friends and family by her side.

Jordan has recently started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover the 41-year-old’s medical costs and ongoing care.