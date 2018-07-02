NBA Free Agency: Los Angeles Lakers Agree To One-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles has agreed to a one-year contract with point guard Rajon Rondo.

The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to put together a big offseason this year and get back into contention for a championship. That is exactly what they’ve been able to do, especially with the four-year deal that they were able to sign LeBron James to. Since that signing, Magic Johnson and the Lakers have been busy.

Kentavous Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee were all signed by the Lakers last night after getting James. Los Angeles has made putting talent around James their top priority, even though none of the players they have signed are viewed as legitimate stars.

The Lakers have not stopped there, however, and have signed point guard Rajon Rondo to a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rondo was a key piece for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Just a couple of years back there were issues with his attitude, but he seems to have calmed those problems down. Now, playing alongside James will help keep Rondo in check as well.

In the 65 regular season games that Rondo played for the Pelicans in 2017-18, he averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also formed a close friendship with DeMarcus Cousins, who was also his teammate with the Sacramento Kings. Rondo might be another piece that attempts to convince Cousins to take a bit of a pay cut to form a “super team” in Los Angeles.

Breaking: Rajon Rondo is signing a one-year deal with Lakers, a source tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/gx7IylUvvt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2018

At 32 years old, Rondo is still one of the most talented pure point guards in the NBA. His ability to create for teammates is among the best in the league. Rondo also has the ability to get into the paint and score the ball when needed as well.

Los Angeles is building up to be a contender for the Western Conference against the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Simply having James won’t be enough to knock those two teams off, although it will be a nice start. Johnson has put a solid supporting cast around LeBron so far and Rondo is a good fit at the point guard position.

Expect to see the Lakers try to do more this offseason. Cousins is certainly still a player they would like to acquire, although that won’t be easy. They could also look to bolster their depth a bit more.

All of that being said, Lakers fans are finally excited and happy about the offseason that their team has had. James and company look dangerous and they likely aren’t done adding pieces just yet.