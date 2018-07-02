Khloe Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Always Get To Shower Now That She’s A Mother

Khloe Kardashian is still learning the ropes as a new mom. However, there is one thing that she has come to realize, and it is that she may not have the best hygiene during her daughter’s first few months of life.

According to a July 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is opening up about being a mother, and she has revealed that things in her life are so busy that she doesn’t always have time to take a shower when she needs one.

While Khloe says that being a mother is “amazing” and has continued to gush over baby True since her birth back in April, she has come to realize that parenting is not always glamorous and fun. In fact, there are many times in the day when Kardashian’s life is turned upside down by her parenting obligations.

“Honestly it’s amazing! Of course it’s an adjustment but it’s so beautiful! Sometimes I don’t know what day it is or I don’t get a shower LOL,” Khloe Kardashian wrote about motherhood, adding that she does “get adult time, which is awesome.” Of course becoming a parent for the first time is a huge adjustment, and it seems that she’s coping well with her new role.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s first few months of motherhood have been made harder by the fact that she is also working on putting her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson back together following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online only days before baby True was born. Kardashian decided to stand by her man and stay in Cleveland with him. The pair has been trying to rebuild their relationship ever since.

“Khloe and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy. There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly. Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe.”

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has been working hard to adjust to her new role as a mother while trying to keep her individual identity as well.