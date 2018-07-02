Scheana Marie Supports Stassi Schroeder As Fans On Instagram Slam Her ‘Elvira’ Appearance

Scheana Marie didn't impress fans with her 'OOTD' event look.

Scheana Marie and the cast of Vanderpump Rules supported their co-star, Stassi Schroeder, at Saturday’s OOTD Day Event in West Hollywood but unfortunately, fans weren’t thrilled with her “own outfit of the day.”

During Schroeder’s event, Scheana posted an image of herself on Instagram and quickly, fans made it clear that they were not thrilled with her look. In fact, after posing in a pair of knee-high boots, despite the hot temperatures, Scheana faced backlash in the comments section of her photo.

“How could I not wear a crop top for National #OOTD Day right!? Congrats @stassischroeder, this is pretty freaking dope!!!” Scheana captioned her pic.

“You look like Fricking Elvira!” one person wrote in response.

Then, in the comments that followed, three other fans of the reality star shared the same sentiments, claiming Scheana’s hair and outfit made her look like the horror character and some compared her to a vampire.

As the mean messages continued to flood into her Instagram feed, Scheana remained silent in regard to the backlash and chose to instead focus on her trip to Las Vegas after the event took place. As fans may have seen, Scheana returned to Instagram after the OOTD event and shared a video of herself and MTV star Kailah Casillas.

In addition to Scheana Marie’s outfit backlash, she’s been facing questions regarding her love life on Twitter and Instagram in recent months. Although the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress claims she’s single at the moment, she continues to fuel rumors of possible romances with the likes of DJ Pauly D, Adam Spott, and Robby Hayes.

As fans may have noticed, Scheana began hanging out with Hayes after splitting from Robert Parks-Valletta in August of last year and in May of this year, the couple seemed to confirm their romance with a romantic trip to Hawaii. However, a short time after their trip, Scheana took to Twitter to confirm that she was not in a committed relationship — nor did she plan to be anytime soon.

From there, Scheana began spending a lot of time with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Spott, who she attempted to set up with Brittany Cartwright during Season 6. Scheana has also been seen enjoying time with Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D and posted a video of them dancing together at the MTV Movie And TV Awards last month.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.