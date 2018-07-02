Alice In Chains Announces New Album, Shares New Single ‘So Far Under’

It’s been nearly five years since Alice in Chains’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here was released. The band has kept quiet since and has only done sporadic touring. Back in May, the band surprised fans and released a new single titled “The One You Know,” and now it seems that fans can expect a lot more where that came from.

Rainier Fog will be the band’s sixth studio album and third with new lead singer William DuVall, who replaced the original singer Layne Staley after he passed in 2001. This will also be the band’s first album to be recorded in Seattle since their 1995 self-titled album. Rainier Fog is set to be released on August 24; fans can pre-order the album at the Alice in Chains website. The album comes in several deluxe editions as well as vinyl, CD, and digital pre-orders.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, vocalist/lead guitarist Jerry Cantrell commented on the band’s first single “The One You Know.”

“This song is a little homage to all of that: where we come from, who we are, all of the triumphs, all of the tragedies, lives lived.”

The album itself is a tribute to the city of Seattle, where the band is from. The album takes its name from Washington state’s Mount Rainier which overlooks the region.

Watch the video for “The One You Know” below.

“The One You Know” is the first track off of Rainier Fog, and it’s clear the album is going to be heavier than its predecessor. The track is a snarling rock tour de force with dissonant riffs and vocal harmonies between Cantrell and lead singer William DuVall. Fans of the band’s earlier work won’t be disappointed.

In an interview with Kerrang!, frontman William DuVall talked about the band’s newest single “So Far Under” in which he wrote and plays lead guitar on.

“It’s about feeling completely up against it – outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pi**ed off about it…It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world.”

“So Far Under” is classic Alice in Chains at its finest. The new single meshes the band’s earlier sound with some of their newer sounds. Harmonies were always the band’s strong suit and it’s clear here that DuVall, three albums in, is keeping the new chapter of the band alive as well as the band’s grunge-rock spirit.

Listen to the audio of “So Far Under.”

Alice in Chains are currently on tour across North America with dates scheduled until the end of October with the tour wrapping up in Florida. It’s unclear whether the band will announce another tour after the release of Rainier Fog. See if the band is hitting your town below!

Alice In Chains 2018 Tour Dates:

July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 7 -Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival

July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 25 – Seattle, Washington – White River Amphitheatre

August 26 – Portland, Oregon – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amp

Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Sept 16 – San Diego – KAABOO

October 14 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

October 16 – Salt Lake City – The Depot

October 18 – Colorado Springs – Pikes Peak Center

October 20 – Newkirk, OK – First Council Casino

October 21 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

October 23 – New Orleans – Saenger Theatre

October 24 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

October 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Events Center