NBA Rumors: ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts Tyreke Evans Will Sign With The Golden State Warriors

Tyreke Evans is one of the top free agents left on the market this offseason and quite a few NBA teams could be considering making a run at him. After a huge season with the Memphis Grizzlies last season that saw many teams try to acquire him at the trade deadline, Evans’ value should be at an all-time high.

While there are likely quite a few teams ready to throw an offer at Evans, there is one intriguing potential destination that has begun picking up steam. They may not have a huge amount of money to spend on him, but they would be an ideal fit. The team would also give Evans a great chance to compete for a championship.

According to Bleacher Report’s latest free agency predictions, Evans will sign with the Golden State Warriors. That is simply is a prediction, but it is an intriguing prediction, to say the least.

“Don’t be surprised if a few other teams sniff around the possibility of signing Evans, but if the interest is mutual between him and the Warriors, it’s too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Last season with the Grizzlies, Evans ended up averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. He also shot 45.2 percent from the field overall and knocked down 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers show exactly why teams should be interested in signing him this offseason.

Warriors keeping an eye on Tyreke Evans, Warriors GM Bob Myers is his former agent, per @sam_amick https://t.co/MrrbqdQHDd pic.twitter.com/u4p1u0NIA8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2018

Adding that kind of production to a Golden State team that swept the Cleveland Cavaliers out of the NBA Finals last season would be almost unfair. That being said, with James now on the Los Angeles Lakers, things got even more difficult for Western Conference teams come playoff time.

At 28-years-old, Evans is in the prime of his career and played the most confident basketball that he has played last season. Joining a team like the Warriors might not give him the kind of role that he needs to succeed. Evans needs the basketball in his hands to make plays, which might not fit with the Warriors’ second unit.

Other teams that have been linked to Evans this offseason are the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers. Both teams still have a need for a player with the skill-set that Evans brings to the table.

Expect to hear rumors surrounding Evans in the near future. Now that the first wave of free agency has come and gone, teams will begin looking at the second tier. Evans is at the very top of that second tier, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him sign sometime soon.