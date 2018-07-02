‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Lands Spinoff Amid Joe’s Deportation, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Teresa Giudice heading to Italy to film a new show?

Teresa Giudice may be preparing to cash in on her husband Joe Giudice’s potential deportation.

According to a report from Radar Online on July 2, producers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have concocted an idea for a new show that will be based around Giudice and her family’s potential move to Italy and would love to show her moving to Europe and opening a restaurant.

Speaking to the outlet, insiders said that because The Real Housewives of New Jersey has “lost its luster” in recent years, now would be a great time to switch things up and launch a spinoff show. As the sources explained, the show is “not up to par with the Housewives brand.”

Although the show may be dwindling when it comes to its viewership, the insiders told Radar Online that Giudice has a strong fanbase after appearing on the show for the past eight seasons. In fact, the insiders said the only reason that the show is still on the air is because of Giudice.

At the end of last month, an official for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review confirmed that Joe Giudice had been ordered by an immigration judge to be “removed from the United States” in March of last year. Then, two months later, he attempted to have the order canceled.

“Both requests remain pending,” a Department of Justice official explained.

While Bravo TV has not yet confirmed that a spinoff is in the works, the timing would make sense as the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is believed to be finished filming or nearing the conclusion of production on their upcoming ninth season.

According to Radar Online’s report, Teresa Giudice was allegedly planning to divorce her husband after his 41-month prison sentence is complete but now that she’s been offered a potential new show, she’s decided to stick with him due to the financial benefits she will receive if her show makes it to air.

Prior to Joe Giudice’s prison term, Teresa Giudice served an 11-month prison sentence in Connecticut. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may know, the Giudices were charged with crimes of bank and wire fraud due to an allegedly fraudulent bankruptcy filing years ago but were able to serve their sentences back-to-back for the sake of their four kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 is expected to air sometime this fall on Bravo TV.