Longmuir was a founder of the Scottish 70s band.

Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Scottish 70s band the Bay City Rollers, died suddenly at the age of 70 in Larbert, Scotland, after contracting a virus in Mexico. The band was formed in the late 60s but is best known to contemporary audiences from the song “Bye Bye Baby” used in the funeral scene in the popular movie Love Actually.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Longmuir, the bassist for the band, was on vacation in Mexico a month ago when he fell ill and needed to be flown home to Scotland. He passed away this morning at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert. Longmuir’s family released a statement.

“He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family. He would humbly say he was ‘just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky.’ However, we are the lucky ones; the ones that were lucky enough to have Alan as part of our lives.”

Longmuir was on vacation with his wife Eileen when he was rushed to a hospital in Cancun. Fans were asked on a Bay City Rollers fan page on Facebook to pray for Alan.

Obituary: Alan Longmuir, the boy from an #Edinburgh tenement who shot to global stardom with the #BayCityRollers #ByeByeBaby https://t.co/dSP5JFtGbf — Edinburgh News (@edinburghpaper) July 2, 2018

The Facebook page mentioned that Longmuir was very ill.

“Posted with permission of Alan and Eileen Longmuir. Unfortunately, we need to inform all our friends that Alan has been taken seriously Ill whilst holidaying in Mexico. He has been admitted to hospital and is currently receiving Specialist Care for a virus that is attacking his vital organs.”

The Scotsman said the former boy band member was transported via a small medical plane from Cancun to Glasgow via New York to continue treatment, according to sources close to the family.

“Alan, from Bannockburn, is understood to have been conscious during the trip, with medics traveling with him to monitor his condition and administer care.”

For a week, Longmuir seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened.

I suppose most of my FB friends are too young to remember BCR. I shared the singles with my mum. Same with Quo. Most girls were into Woody. My fave bands were Slade and Wizzard but I also… https://t.co/vQjAMcli1f — Sister Company (@sistercompany) July 2, 2018

People Magazine says that Longmuir along with his brother and cousin formed the pop band which was known for tight bell-bottomed pants and a variety of tartans.

The Longmuir family wants to thank friends and fans for the prayers and support during Alan Longmuir’s illness.