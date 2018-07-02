Andy Dick Allegedly Gropes Stranger On L.A. Street, Charged With Sexual Battery

It looks like the bad boy of comedy is in trouble with the law again. TMZ is reporting that Andy Dick is being charged with sexual battery for allegedly groping a stranger while walking on the street in Los Angeles. “Law enforcement sources tell us a woman filed a police report claiming the troubled comedian squeezed her butt twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk back in April. She also said he made lewd comments.” The website also got their hands on the court documents, which revealed that the former Newsradio star will be facing misdemeanor sexual battery as well as misdemeanor simple battery for this most recent event. Dick is no stranger to trouble.

As TMZ reported back in February, his wife Lina Sved claimed that the actor was drinking heavily again and lashing out at the family, so she sought court-ordered protection from the father of her two children. According to the court documents in that case, she had come home to find broken dishes and glass everywhere and smelled vodka on his breath. Things escalated from there and he reportedly didn’t calm down until she called 911. He told her he was upset that the kids, who are adults, were disrespecting him. She also claimed there was an incident in January, where he broke two windows trying to get in the house.

Sved suspects Dick is bipolar and that this behavior happens after he’s been drinking. Lately, he also has been bringing strangers into their home, she claims, which has had her worried for her and their kids’ safety. Apparently, the judge agreed because she was granted the temporary restraining order, with Dick having to stay 100 yards away from both her and their children. While the couple has been off and on over the years, TMZ reports that in the court documents it said they were married.

Sexually harassing people isn’t a new charge against the actor. At the end of October last year, Dick was dropped from the movie Raising Buchanan over claims of sexual harassment and misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While they weren’t able to get a hold of the victims, “two sources detailed Dick’s inappropriate behavior, which included groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production. It’s unclear if those involved were actors or crew.” They were able to get a hold of the actor himself, and he did confirm he was let go from his small role in the film.