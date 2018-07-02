Farrah Abraham Filing Restraining Order Against ‘Mob Wives’ Star After Vicious Video

What's really going down between the 'Teen Mom' star and the VH1 celeb?

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is reportedly filing a restraining order against former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo after the women engaged in a heated and vicious war of words following an event the two worked together in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 28.

Abraham swung the first insult, posting a photo referring to D’Avanzo as a “has been” and accusing her of being unprofessional on Twitter.

All of the drama started after Farrah and Drita worked an event together in Atlantic City at the opening of Scores inside the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The Teen Mom star took to Twitter and added the following comment alongside a photo of herself, a gentleman friend, and D’Avanzo, where she put a clown emoji over the former Mob Wives star’s face.

“Dinner & Atlantic City was fabulous. I hope the clown fixes her drug problem & her abusive relationship. Girl I’m rootin’ for ya but have self- control & don’t threaten my safety. Such a bad look on top of not working, no wonder you don’t get paid,” slammed the former MTV star.

With a quick response, the 42-year-old entrepreneur took aim at the former Teen Mom star and sometime adult film actress in an Instagram video on Saturday, June 30.

Dinner & Atlantic City was fabulous I hope the clown fixes her drug problem & her abusive relationship Girl I’m rootin for ya but have self control & don’t threaten my safety such a bad look on top of not working no wonder you don’t get paid @PageSix pic.twitter.com/yrbgZuZu7u — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) June 30, 2018

In her statement D’Avanzo said, “the last time someone tried to test me, they ended up putting me in jail,” and added, “I will tell you one thing, I’m not gonna closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open hand smack the f*** out of you, straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

The following day, D’Avanzo again took to Instagram to bash Abraham.

“This will be the last time I waste my breath on that little piglet Farrah,” D’Avanzo began an Instagram video. “She did tweet me and called me low-class trash and then she said I act like a criminal, which I’m not going to lie made me laugh.”

D’Avanzo concluded, “I knew you were scared to death. I just needed one video for you to start shouting 9-1-1! Help!”

Abraham posted the following statement in response to D’Avanzo’s threat.

“Low-class trash dusted up nobody. Show up and work. You have no work ethic and act like a criminal. Say what you want about me so you feel better about how pathetic you are! Use me for press, haha you’re a loser. Go get a real job, my lawyer will be contacting you, Psycho!”

D’Avanzo is refusing to back down and clapped back at the reality starlet in another video message.

“And then she said that her lawyer will be contacting me,” Drita told her fans in the clip on Instagram. “Um, why? Weren’t you the one that just woke up, ripped off your face making a video wrecking me? When you call your lawyer Farrah, tell him you’re an [expletive].”

The former Mob Wives star is a mother to two daughters. Abraham is a mother of one daughter.