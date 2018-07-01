Kathryn Dennis Crowned As Favorite Female Bravolebrity In Twitter Contest

The 'Southern Charm' star won after thousands of votes were tallied.

The Southern Charm comeback queen has just won a fan-run Twitter contest for favorite female Bravolebrity. Kathryn Dennis has been crowned in the Miss Bravo Pageant, run by Bravo fan Travis Mason on his Twitter account. It was the third year for the contest, and Kathryn now joins the ranks of Kate Chastain (Below Deck) and Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) who won the last two years.

The contest started with 32 female Bravo stars, which purposefully left out all the Real Housewives. Popular ladies like Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Teresa Giudice, and Nene Leakes were not in the competition and participate in their own Housewives bracket challenge. The bracket-style challenge was seeded by the amount of Twitter followers each reality star had and took place over several days.

Kathryn competed against Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), Brooke Laughton (Below Deck Mediterranean), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Amanda Batula (Summer House), Tabatha Coffey (Relative Success), Chelsea Meissner (Southern Charm), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Tamica Lee (Southern Charm New Orleans), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules), Patricia Altschul (Southern Charm), Cameran Eubanks (Southern Charm), Hannah Ferrier (Below Deck Mediterranean), Lauren Wirkus (Summer House), Brittany Cartwright (Vanderpump Rules), Scheana Marie (Vanderpump Rules), Reagan Charleston (Southern Charm New Orleans), Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules), Jenni Pulos (Flipping Out), Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean), Naomie Olindo (Southern Charm), Asa Soltan (Shahs of Sunset), Inbar Lavi (Imposters), Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules), Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules), Jamie Jason (Below Deck Mediterranean), Stassi Schroeder (Vanderpump Rules), Ashley Wirkus (Summer House), Danni Baird (Southern Charm), Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi (Shahs of Sunset), Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House), and Kasey Cohen (Below Deck Mediterranean).

???? LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! ???? YOUR 2018 #MissBravoPageant CHAMPION: @KathrynDennis ???? ???????? SOUTHERN MAMA ???????? ???? HER ROAD TO VICTORY: ???? R1: Captain Sandy Yawn

R16: Ariana Madix

QF: Stassi Schroeder

SF: Danni Baird

F: Cameran Eubanks pic.twitter.com/EPikXv57C3 — Travis Mason (@Travvie_Dearest) June 30, 2018

After five rounds, the final four came down to four Southern Charm stars: Kathryn, Cameran, Chelsea, and Danni. Cameran barely topped Chelsea to make it into the top two, while Kathryn beat out her best friend Danni. In the championship round, Kathryn beat Cameran with 68 percent of the vote.

Kathryn now stands alongside Captain Lee of Below Deck who just won Mr. Bravo Universe. The favorite male Bravolebrity contest took place immediately before the Miss Bravo Pageant. Kathryn took notice of the pageant and retweeted her crowning announcement, to which fans gave her high praise in the comment section. It’s been a comeback year for the mother-of-two who has had nothing but support from Bravo fans in her battle against Ashley Jacobs this season on Southern Charm.

To see more from Kathryn, watch Southern Charm on Bravo every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.

The Miss Bravo Pageant and Mr. Bravo Universe contests are strictly fan-run and are not affiliated with NBC-Universal.