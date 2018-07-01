‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Helps Stassi Schroeder Celebrate Her Own National Holiday

National OOTD Day was June 30.

Yes, Stassi Schroeder is responsible for creating a national holiday.

The Vanderpump Rules star celebrated National OOTD (outfit of the day) Day in style yesterday with the rest of her castmates and everyone was dressed to the nines. According to People, Stassi wants to promote self-love with the new holiday. The 30-year-old explained how she felt when taking her OOTD photos and posting them on social media, saying it makes her feel good about herself and wants the same for others.

“I want to encourage self-love, because when I do an OOTD that’s my way of making me feel good about myself,” she explained. “Whether you have 100 followers or 100,00 followers, when you post something, you go look and see how many likes you have, if your friends commented if they said you looked pretty or liked your outfit. It’s kind of the way we feel good about ourselves.”

On social media yesterday, the entire Vanderpump Rules crew showed support for the new holiday by posting photos of their own OOTD’s while congratulating Stassi at the same time. Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz all posted photos to their Instagram or Instagram stories to celebrate their outfits and friend.

#nationalootdday AF A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jun 30, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

The gang got together at Lisa Vanderpump’s PUMP restaurant to celebrate National OOTD Day, and even Lisa herself was in attendance. There was a stunning floral wall for guests to pose in front of which featured the hashtag of the day: “#nationalOOTDday.” Lisa even made a speech for all those in attendance at PUMP complimenting Stassi on her intelligence and beauty, while also slighting her by calling her one of the worst employees she’s ever had.

Stassi’s boyfriend Beau Clark was also in attendance and posed with his lady every step of the way. Stassi attributes the holiday to Beau, explaining that he saw her posing for her OOTD photos every day and suggested she should make it a national holiday. After deciding it was a good idea, Stassi had to create a website, pay a fee and petition for the holiday. And just like that, National OOTD was born.

The celebration came just days after the Vanderpump Rules cast rallied around Kristen and her launch of James Mae, a tee-shirt clothing company.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is currently filming. Cameras were seen at PUMP during the celebration yesterday, and the party will likely be seen when the show returns next year.