Rob Delaney And His Wife Expecting A Baby Five Months After Losing Their 2-Year-Old Son To Cancer

Delaney also called on US citizens to campaign for better healthcare.

Deadpool 2 star Rob Delaney and his wife Leah are expecting a child five months after their 2-year-old son died of cancer, according to Radar Online.

Delaney is an American who stars in the popular British Amazon drama, Catastrophe, and lives with his wife and children in London. His son Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in 2016, subsequently having to undergo a surgery to remove the tumor. But the cancer returned in autumn 2017, leading to his untimely demise a few months later.

The tragedy had understandably put Rob and Leah in deep anguish.

A few months on, and thankfully Delaney is all smiles again. The Catastrophe actor announced that his wife Leah is pregnant with their fourth child, while he also thanked the “typically wonderful” midwives of the National Health Service (NHS) who had paid the couple a visit to assess their chances of delivering the child at home.

Along with sharing the happy news, Delaney also posted a video where he called on US citizens to campaign for better healthcare. Praising the UK healthcare system, he said Americans should see their money going into healthcare, and not into the pockets of insurance companies that keep raising premiums.

Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment. Love to all marching for the NHS today. See my sad love letter to the NHS below. https://t.co/isAkRDqh2X — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 30, 2018

Delaney recounted the experience of seeing his son undergo deep suffering because of cancer. He said that although the emotional stress of seeing their child was too much for the couple to bear, he was deeply thankful to the NHS for not making him go through financial stress as well.

“Our son Henry passed away in January of this year from cancer and he was a beautiful little boy from the moment he was born until the moment he died. And he benefited so much from the healthcare system here and so did we as his parents, because while we endured stress that was truly unbelievable, we didn’t endure the financial stress of wondering, ‘are we going to be able to pay for this?’ Are we going to have to move during his treatment because we have to move into a smaller house? Or move in with relatives?’ That financial stress, we didn’t have to endure here, and what a gift.”

Delaney could claim to speak with such authority about NHS and the better aspects of public healthcare because of his close encounter of seeing it work during his son’s illness. When his son passed away earlier this year, he commended the “home carers” who looked after his ailing son throughout, saying they will remain his “heroes until the day I die.”