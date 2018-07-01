‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Meets With Wedding Dress Designer In NYC

The ABC reality star is in wedding planning mode with Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel Lindsay seems to be moving one step closer to her wedding day. The 33-year-old Bachelorette Season 13 star, who became engaged to chiropractor Bryan Abasolo during her season of the ABC dating show, was recently spotted meeting with a high-profile wedding dress designer in New York City. A source told Page Six that Lindsay was seen at a dinner meeting with designer Randi Rahm at Fresco By Scotto in midtown Manhattan. Rahm brought design ideas to the meeting with the former Bachelorette star.

The insider revealed that the two women were overheard discussing details of Lindsay and Abasolo’s upcoming wedding.

“They discussed a winter wedding gown, and Randi showed her some sketches that would show off Rachel’s curves,” the source told Page Six.

Rahm previously designed dresses for several Bachelor Nation beauties, including the embellished white gown Lindsay wore when she became engaged to Abasolo on The Bachelorette finale last year. The designer has also dressed big name stars like Beyonce.

Little is known about Rachel Lindsay wedding dress other than the fact that it is now in the works. The Dallas attorney previously told USA Today she didn’t have plans for a princess-style wedding gown—or a wedding gown at all.

“I personally wouldn’t want to wear a dress,” Lindsay said last summer. “I’d like to wear a white tuxedo.”

Cheers to the happy couple! #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Rachel Lindsay previously teased plans to tie the knot by the end of this year, but no wedding date has been announced. Lindsay and Abasolo have already been celebrated at two engagement parties. The bride-to-be also made it clear that she would like to get married in the winter.

“I mean, I’m from Texas,” Lindsay said, according to Brides.com. “Obviously I want a winter wedding.”

The Bachelorette fan favorite also hinted that her beloved dog, Copper, will take part in the wedding, and she didn’t rule out walking down the aisle in a televised ceremony.

While she’s on board for a Bachelor Nation wedding, initially Lindsay didn’t even want the usual Neil Lane diamond ring for her Bachelorette proposal from Abasolo. The outspoken attorney wanted to forgo the traditional Neil Lane rock from The Bachelor franchise’s go-to jeweler, but she ultimately succumbed to producers’ demands.

“I just wanted bands, just a stack of bands,” Lindsay told USA Today of her preferred ring style. “And they said, ‘No no no Neil Lane is not going to do that!’ So I said, ‘OK, fine! I’ll pick a cut!’ And so I picked pear shape, which is something I really like and from there, ‘the one’ ran with it.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.