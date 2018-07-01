Meghan Markle’s Wardrobe Worth About $1 Million And Climbing

Over half that $1 million was spent on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November, and the wardrobe she has acquired since then is worth an estimated $1 million. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that as a sort of “ambassador” for the royal family, the money is an investment gladly made by the royals. By Prince Charles to be specific as he is the person footing the bill, at least since Meghan and Harry were married. Designer dresses aren’t cheap, and neither is ensuring that every outfit worn in public is glamorous and fits perfectly. If her appearance is an investment in her as an ambassador for the royal family though, it seems to be money well spent as the Duchess of Sussex always looks stunning.

Meghan’s wedding gown alone had a hefty price tag of over $440,000. Calgary-Herald reported that the dress was made by the first female artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy, British designer Clare Waight Keller. Made of silk with a gorgeous boat neckline, Kensington Palace described its look as “timeless minimal elegance.” The palace also said this about the dress.

“The pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seam. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist.”

The veil measured five feet with flora from each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth plus two that Meghan selected herself – the California Poppy to represent her birthplace and the Wintersweet from the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The Meghan effect is taking the bridal industry by storm https://t.co/hRRehxUwXu pic.twitter.com/oKIxYrJhlN — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) June 24, 2018

And who could forget the beautiful white dress Meghan wore to her wedding reception is valued at over $157,000. It was made by fellow Brit Stella McCartney. Nicholl stated that it’s possible the palace didn’t foot the total bill on the dresses Markle wore on her wedding day but that regardless of how the costs were covered, it’s money well spent in the mind of the royals.

“It may be that Meghan contributed certainly some of the costs for either of those wedding dresses, or perhaps both of those wedding dresses, I believe was also picked up by the palace… Meghan is now an ambassador for the royal family. Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I’d argue that it’s worth every penny.”

So the total spent on dresses worn on her wedding day comes to about $597,000 – over half a million dollars. The remaining $403,000 is spread among the other clothing we’ve seen the Duchess wear in the last month or so.

There was the dress Markle wore during her outing with Queen Elizabeth. It was made by the same designer who made her wedding dress – Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. The cream-colored cape dress had a price tag of $18,000.

The Oscar de la Renta printed maxi dress she wore to the wedding for Princess Diana’s niece ran $6000. The pale pink Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder top and skirt she donned for the Trooping of the Colour rang in at $4,000. Pale pink seems to be a favorite color of the new Duchess of Sussex, as she also wore a Prada dress in the color to the Queen’s Young Leaders Reception and looked stunning in a $643 sheer Goat dress in the same shade for Prince Charles’ garden party. Nicholl believes she favors the color because it both looks good on her and keeps her from upstaging anyone else. These are just some of the items in Markle’s royal wardrobe and don’t cover the entire $1 million.

Every time she steps out she looks beautiful, which makes one wonder who selects the pieces in the wardrobe of the Duchess of Sussex? As it turns out, she has a great deal of say in what she wears, as Meghan doesn’t have an official stylist. Although word has it that Harry provides his input as well.