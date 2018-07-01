Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Rivalry Clash Online

Baseball's greatest rivals, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees meet in the deciding game of a three-game series in the Bronx, featuring a matchup of elite pitchers.

The greatest rivalry in Major League Baseball returns on Sunday when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees face off in the Bronx for the deciding game of a three-game series — the ninth game the two teams have played against each other this year, with the season series tied 4-4 coming in, according to stats provided by Baseball Reference. Sunday’s game, which will live stream from the new Yankee Stadium, also features an elite level pitching matchup, with Boston’s veteran lefty David Price taking on 24-year-old Yankee ace Luis Severino.

With the Red Sox and Yankees bringing MLB’s two best records into the Sunday night contest — with Boston at 84-56 just one game ahead of 80-53 New York atop the American League East — the nearly century-old rivalry is more intense in 2018 than in at any time 2004 when the Red Sox defeated the Yankees in a historic American League Championship Series by becoming the first and only team to come back from a 0-3 deficit to win a seven-game postseason series, as reported by Baseball Reference.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Sunday Night Major League Baseball clash in the Bronx, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 54,000-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, or 5:05 p.m Pacific Time.

Boston’s 32-year-old lefty David Price (9-5, 3.66) will try to nail down the series decider against the Yankees on Sunday. Elaine Thompson / AP Images

Since 1920, when the Red Sox sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees for cash, the two teams have played 1,818 games, according to the Baseball Reference database, with New York winning 1,017 and Boston, 794.

But none of that history will matter to Price and Severino, who bring a classic youth vs. age matchup to the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game. The 32-year-old Price lasted only one inning last time he faced the Yankees, on April 11, departing with “numbness” in his pitching hand according to MLB.com, after being hammered for four runs on three hits and two walks as the Yankees went on to win that game 10-7.

Severino has faced the Red Sox twice so far this year, as the Baseball Reference stats record, struggling in his first outing on April 10 when he allowed five runs on eight hits and a trio of walks in just five innings in a 14-1 Yankee loss. But Severino’s next outing against Boston was more solid — a two-run, six hit and walk-free performance with 11 strikeouts in just six innings as the Yankees edged their rivals, 3-2.

The current series has featured the teams splitting the first two games in one-sided fashion with the Yankees cruising to an 8-1 victory on Friday, behind a dominant outing by C.C. Sabathia, according to Baseball Reference. But on Saturday, Boston’s Cy Young candidate Chris Sale dominated the Yankees with seven scoreless frames in which he fanned 11, walked just one and surrendered a single hit, as the Red Sox lineup battered Yankees starter Sonny Gray — who later told ESPN.com that he found his outing “embarrassing” — on the way to an 11-0 trouncing of their arch-rivals.

Yankee ace Luis Severino (12-2, 2.10) will face Boston for the third time this season on Sunday. Matt Slocum / AP Images

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees AL East first-place showdown live stream, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, or download the ESPN app to watch the crucial match on mobile devices.

Fans who do not have credentials to log in to WatchESPN can still watch the Sox-Yanks rivalry game stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game live stream for free.