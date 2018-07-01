Kourtney Kardashian Sports Bright Green Bikini In Italy With Younes Bendjima And Kids

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her extensive collection of multi-colored bikinis so far this summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a bright green bikini in Italy over the weekend, as she vacationed with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and her three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

According to a June 30 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian wore her lime green bikini while spending quality time with her kids on a yacht in Italy. Kourtney and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, had been enjoying a romantic getaway for about a week before the kids joined them.

The couple started their vacation out in Rome, where they were spotted wining and dining together, as well as taking in some tourist sites, such as the Trevi Fountain. They then moved the party to Capri, where they were photographed sunning themselves on a yacht, swimming in crystal clear waters, having a picnic on the boat, and showing off some major PDA as they were scantily clad.

However, after a little over a week together, Kourtney Kardashian’s children and a few of her friends joined in the fun and gathered in Capri to spend some time together with the happy couple.

On Saturday, the gang posed for photos together, and Kourtney was spotted taking cute videos and snapshots of her kids while they enjoyed their time on the yacht. Later in the day, Kardashian even got adventurous and jumped off the side of the boat into the water. Then the group took a small boating excursion with all of the kids and Kourt’s youngest child, Reign, sat between his mother and her boyfriend for the boat ride.

Once the group hit shore, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima took the kids out to dinner. Kourt showed off her toned abs in high-waisted shorts, a black bikini top, white sneakers, and a jacket as the group dined outdoors in Italy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been having a great time in Italy with the kids, and are making some memories together.

“They’ve taken a few boat rides around Positano to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato. They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together. Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around. They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family,” an insider told E! Online.