Take A Look Inside Christina El Moussa’s $4 Million Newport Beach Mansion

Christina El Moussa's new house is just a few blocks away from her ex-husband's house.

Christina El Moussa — one half of the Flip or Flop duo on HGTV — went through a lot while she was finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband and her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Now, the Daily Mail confirms that the soon-to-be solo star of her own show on HGTV has not only sold the marital home in Yorba Linda, CA, that she once shared with her husband, but she also bought a $4 million mansion in the ritzy suburb of Newport Beach, CA.

Christina El Moussa’s new digs — which, presumably, she’ll be sharing with her new boyfriend, Ant Anstead, and her two children with Tarek, Taylor and Brayden — is just down the street from her now-ex-husband.

She paid $4 million in an off-market deal, meaning that it was a private sale between two people and not listed on a real estate’s MLS website.

The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has almost 5,000 square feet and features an in-ground pool.

Floor-to-ceiling windows are featured on the main floor of the home, which was remodeled in 2016 and won the HGTV award for Best Bedroom and Bathroom.

In addition, the home features brand-new wood floors, exposed beams, and an open-concept floor plan that runs from the kitchen to the front door.

The Daily Mail link above features several photos of the new digs.

While Christina El Moussa seems to be happy in her new relationship with boyfriend Ant Anstead, they’re not always met with love and happiness from people claiming to be “fans” of the couple.

Country Living reports that not long ago, Ant Anstead had to shut down a “hater” on Instagram.

Ant posted a photo of himself with his lady love who he’s been dating for six months.

A user named Connie Cazares on the social media site made a comment that the television host “looked better with his ex…just sayin’.”

Anstead had nothing but time that day because he immediately fired back, “thank you, strange person whom I’ve never met nor knows anything about us. However, in the spirit of this exchange, I think it’s only fair that I advise you what to wear to bed tonight, how to decorate your bedroom, and what cheese to buy.”

Strange social media trolls notwithstanding, it looks like Ant Anstead is in it with Christina El Moussa for the long haul — he not only seems to love her very much, but he’s “very supportive” of the fact that his new girlfriend works well with her ex.