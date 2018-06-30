‘Downton Abbey’ Star Rade Serbedzija Arrested For DUI

Santa Monica police discovered an open bottle of whiskey in the actor's vehicle.

Rade Serbedzija, known for his role as Prince Kuragin in Downton Abbey as well as a number of other movie villain roles, was arrested for a DUI, TMZ reports.

Santa Monica law enforcement officers pulled over Serbedzija after receiving several phone calls about a Lexus swerving all over the road and “nearly taking out serval cars.”

According to TMZ, Rade showed several signs of being intoxicated after the cops pulled him over. Cops also discovered an open bottle of whiskey in the 71-year-old actor’s vehicle. Serbedzija’s field sobriety also didn’t go well as he reportedly blew higher than the legal limit.

According to Daily Mail, the Croatian-born actor has had an explosive Hollywood career with just shy of 200 credits. Kicking off his acting agree in 1967, Serbedzija has been acting for half a century.

Some of the more notable credits on Rade’s docket include the villain in Taken 2 and Mission: Impossible II as well as the wandmaker Gregorovitch in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Rade is praised for his incredible ability to play the role of both sides of the law.

Rade isn’t even the only member of his family with his feet firmly planted in Hollywood. His son Danilo pursued a career in filmmaking and his daughter Lucija Serbedzija is an actress.

As those who follow Rade’s career know, he is also geared up to star in Tesla: Beyond Imagination as Nikola Tesla’s father Milutin.

As Oxygen reminds us, celebrities getting busted, arrested, and booked for DUIs is not that uncommon. Serbedzija is just one of many celebrities with a DUI on their record.

In the year 2007 alone, Paris Hilton, Mike Tyson, Khloe Kardashian, Busta Rhymes, Lindsay Lohan, and Sam Shepard were all busted for driving while intoxicated. Lohan’s DUI arrest was a tabloid favorite as the actress had just been released from rehab a few weeks prior to her arrest.

Other notable celebrities with DUIs on their records include Heather Locklear, Justin Bieber, Michelle Rodriguez, Shia LaBeouf, and John Stamos.

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, there are also a lot of celebrities who learned from their mistakes with intoxication and are proudly sober including Eminem, Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Downey, Jr., and Zac Efron.

Notably, a sizable chunk of all celebrity DUI busts seems to take place in LA.

While police did arrest and book Rade for the DUI, he was released on bail shortly after. TMZ did attempt to reach out to a representative for a comment but have not gotten any replies as of yet.