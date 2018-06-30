Savannah Chrisley Rocks Bikini On Jet Ski Date With Nic Kerdiles

Looks like all that hard work at the gym is paying off!

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Savannah Chrisley let fans know that she was hitting the gym the get her bikini bod ready. In a video shared to her Instagram account, the reality star told fans that she was trying to get back in the routine of things at Training Camp in Nashville. In the video, Chrisley can be seen giving it her all at the gym while pushing a sled with a weight up and down a mat as she explained to fans what she was doing.

“Trying to get back in the routine of things!! @mikechandlermma and his gym @trainingcampnashville just has a way of making you love the gym!!! Y’all are the best! Oh…and my workout partner @nickerdiles is as good as they come.”

And yesterday, the 20-year-old showed fans that her hard work is paying off with a bikini-clad photo of herself. In the picture, the reality star is all smiles as she sits on a jet ski. Chrisley’s tanned and toned legs are clearly visible in the snapshot as she dons a white patterned bikini. Of course, Savannah also wears a pair of shades to protect herself from the sun while also wearing a life vest for safety.

Chrisley’s beau, NHL hockey star Nic Kerdiles, appears at the front of the image and it seems as though he is the one who took the selfie of the pair. Like Chrisley, Kerdiles also rocks a orange life vest and a pair of shades.

Fans of the couple have already given the photo a lot of traffic with over 76,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans commented on how much they love the couple together while countless other fans were quick to gush over Chrisley’s beauty.

“And a cute couple you guys are. He’s pretty darn handsome.”

“Savannah you’re just beautiful. Lucky guy,” another wrote.

It is not uncommon for Chrisley to share date night or day date photo of herself in Kerdiles for her 1.6 million-plus followers. According to People, Chrisley made her relationship with Kerdiles Instagram official back in January when she posted a birthday tribute on her Instagram account.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person @nickerdiles ☺️ I hope you have the most amazing day ever! and I’m sorry I can’t be there,” Savannah wrote.

And now that the NHL season is over, Chrisley shared with fans that Kerdiles has been spending a lot of time in Nashville this summer so he can be with his girlfriend.

We’re sure there will be plenty more lovey-dovey pictures to come over the course of the summer.