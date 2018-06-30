‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Launches Retro Clothing Line

James Mae features retro design graphic tees affordable for everyone.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute just launched her clothing line James Mae with the help of her castmates. The 35-year-old’s fun-retro clothing line features graphic tee shirts with several phrases very reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s. Kristen just celebrated her launch with almost every cast member of Vanderpump Rules including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor.

According to Us Weekly, Kristen launched the line alongside partner Magen Mattox. Magen runs the fashion line Girl Dangerous and when she and Kristen met several months ago, it was basically love at first sight. The two women decided to work together in launching James Mae, which is named after Kristen’s niece and nephew.

The new line includes 20 tee shirts, several of which are the same style but in men’s and women’s cuts. The shirts are broken down into three categories on the brand’s website: James Mae, Reality Bites, and Vegaholic. Several of the comfy tee’s phrases include “Relationships Are Hard,” “James Mae Tour,” “Always Choose Dare,” and “Vagina Mafia.” Most of the shirts look like they could have seamlessly fit in at Woodstock and feature muted colors like pale yellow and grey. The shirts range in price from $30 t0 $45.

Alongside several models, Tom Schwartz can be seen sporting several of Kristen and Magen’s designs on the brand’s website, but the whole Vanderpump Rules cast is rocking them on social media. Ariana and Lala opted for the yellow “Always Choose Dare” tee which Lala embellished with a front knot. Kristen’s boyfriend Brian Carter and Scheana both donned the “Daydream Achiever” print, while Katie and Tom Sandoval proudly rocked the “Vagina Mafia” tee which Kristen attributed to the genius mind of Tom Schwartz.

“I do give Tom Schwartz a lot of credit for the Vagina Mafia shirt, because he came up with that saying when he named us the Witches of WeHo, Stassi and I, and then he named us the Vagina Mafia. So it was very much… Magen and I knew that it had to be this Miami Vice, ’80s sort of vibe. Like, the Vagina Mafia. But I did get Schwartz’s approval on the final product when it came down to the color choices.”

For now, it’s unclear if Kristen’s launch of James Mae will take place on Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, but the show is currently filming. The series has featured project ventures of many other castmates including the Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bar Tom Tom, as well as Katie’s blog and lifestyle brand, Pucker & Pout.

Rumors have also swirled regarding Kristen’s position on Season 7, with Radar Online reporting the reality star had been demoted from the main cast and replaced with Season 6 transgender star Billie Lee. When news first broke of Kristen’s demotion, she responded to the rumors calling them “fake news” on Twitter.