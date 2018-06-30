Kenya Moore Reportedly On Track To Getting Her Own Reality Show After Being Fired From ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore has been fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta and won’t be returning for Season 11 of the Bravo series, according to a report. Moore has reportedly been at odds with producers of RHOA after eloping with husband Marc Daly last year.

Moore then attempted to keep her husband off the series, according to TMZ; however, Daly eventually made a brief appearance.

Radar Online is reporting that the pregnant reality star is being offered a pregnancy special and may get her own show.

The 47-year-old slammed Radar Online as fake news on Instagram with a stunning selfie. The caption says the following.

“Do you really think Bravo would talk to a trashy blog like ‘radar online?’ When have you ever seen Bravo release cast info before the season starts on any cast member being fired or HIRED? N-E-V-E-R To the outlets that regurgitate their fake desperate stories: shame on you lazy MFs! Unless you hear it from me, it’s fake news! Reviewing my latest offer now”

In the Instagram statement, the former model claims that she is currently in negotiations with Bravo.

The network has not confirmed the Radar Online report on whether Moore has been fired or negotiating a spin-off series.

During Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya updated her Bravo blog with a 2018 Summer wedding plan with Marc Daly. With Cynthia Bailey listed as a bridesmaid, it is likely that the RHOA star will appear in Season 11.

“We will be planning a big wedding in the summer of 2018 so all of our closest friends can celebrate with us and Miss Bailey will definitely be Mrs. Daly’s bridesmaid.”

Kenya was subject to rumors that she had a fake husband in Season 10 only to reveal she is married to Marc Daly. After announcing that she was pregnant in the reunion show, fans claimed that the former beauty queen used a surrogate.

However, Moore showed off her baby bump in an Instagram picture after she ran into fellow RHOA castmate Kandi Burruss at an airport.

It is unclear how far along the pregnancy was when Kenya made the announcement. The reality TV star may give birth later this year. After marrying Marc Daly, Moore spoke about her desire to start a family.

The mother-to-be shared with PEOPLE earlier this year that Marc Daly was thrilled about the baby news.

Whether Kenya Moore has been fired from RHOA or is negotiating her own show is yet to be confirmed.