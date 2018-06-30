Kate Middleton Could Be Showing Signs That She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4

The Duchess of Cambridge seems to be showing signs of another surprise.

Recently, rumors have spread that Kate Middleton and Prince William could be expecting baby number four. Kensington Palace has not commented or released any official announcements about another Cambridge baby. However, the Duchess of Cambridge has been exhibiting some odd behavior as of late, which seem to be fueling the pregnancy rumors.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has revealed to Life & Style Magazine that Kate Middleton is showing signs of pregnancy so soon after Prince Louis’ birth.

“[Duchess Kate] is wearing loose-fitted clothing again, avoiding alcohol, and craving curry — which she often does when pregnant,” the source said.

The source added that the Duchess of Cambridge is also eating lavender biscuits, which supposedly helps with morning sickness. People has written about the severe morning sickness, known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, that Kate has experienced during pregnancy. The duchess had to endure the symptoms of Hyperemesis Gravidarum once again while pregnant with her second son, Prince Louis. Due to her severe morning sickness, Kensington Palace released an official announcement revealing Kate’s health status and her inability to attend one of her royal duties.

Based on Kate’s past pregnancies and history with morning sickness, her attendance record in recent royal events seems to support that she is pregnant with baby number four. Usually, Prince William’s wife is back on her feet a month after giving birth. She also never misses her royal appointments unless absolutely necessary. Most of the time, Kate’s absences in royal events are related to her condition during pregnancy.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, reported Harper’s Bazaar, suggesting that she did not get the full month of rest she usually gets after giving birth. This could explain why she missed Prince Charles’ birthday celebration, which was held soon after the royal wedding. The duchess was also absent during the 2018 Royal Ascot, a popular event for royals. The Express states that her reason for being absent at one of the royals’ most beloved events was because she was looking after her newborn son.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. pic.twitter.com/aBGNYTMRri — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2018

Just recently, the duchess was absent again during Prince William’s historic visit to Jordan. The mother-of-three would have been instrumental in the visit’s success due to her past ties to the Middle Eastern country. Prince William made a statement citing that his wife was caring for Prince Louis as the reason for her absence.

The duchess has never shied away from her royal duties, even after giving birth to Princess Charlotte. So, it is a bit perplexing to think that she would do so now after the birth of Prince Louis. Unless, of course, she is pregnant with baby number four and is enduring Hyperemesis Gravidarum again.

Another fact that could tie everything together is that fact that Prince Louis’ Christening will be held in the afternoon instead of the morning like his other royal siblings. This little tidbit could be nothing, but in the light of the duchess’ severe morning sickness during pregnancy, it could be construed as more.