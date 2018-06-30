Kylie Jenner Reveals She Doesn’t Live With Travis Scott, But Shares A Home With Her BFF

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to baby Stormi.

If she likes it, we love it: Kylie Jenner has just dropped a bombshell revelation, in which she reveals that she does not share a home with Travis Scott — her longtime boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Stormi — but, rather, that she shares a home with her BFF, Jordyn Woods.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner — who lives in the ritzy Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills — doesn’t live with her boyfriend of ten months, preferring instead to share a home with Jordyn Woods, who has been Kylie’s best friend since childhood.

Kylie spilled the beans about her unusual living arrangement during a makeup tutorial session for Vogue Magazine that she shared with her millions of followers.

Her revelation, however, seemed to be inadvertent: she simply said that she “tries out” her makeup tips on Jordyn “because we live together.”

She didn’t elaborate further on the arrangement.

Travis, for his part, rents a place nearby, but he won’t be there for long, because he’s on his way to a European tour next month.

But just because Kylie and Travis don’t live together, doesn’t mean they aren’t boo’ed up. For example, even though Kylie and Jordyn attended Paris Fashion Week together — and Instagrammed and Snapchatted it for all posterity, because of course they would — Kylie was later seen “snuggling up” to Travis in the front row later on that evening.

Earlier in the month, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were boo’ed up again for the Spotify beach party at the Cannes Film Festival, and Jordyn was once again by Kylie’s side.

However untraditional this set-up may be, a representative for the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan says that the duo are not only “co-parenting,” but that they’re “together” and everything is “great.”

The biggest reason that the duo are going strong, of course, has to do with their shared love of baby Stormi, who helped “bring the family together” and helped strengthen the bond between Kylie and Travis, who were allegedly only casually dating when Kylie found out she was pregnant with baby Stormi.

“He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi,” a rep for Kylie Jenner told the outlet, while admitting that Kylie has become a “great mom” since the birth of baby Stormi and has really “stepped up to the plate” as far as her commitments are concerned.