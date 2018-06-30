Chrissy Teigen takes a funny snap as they work out a solution to the photo-taking challenge

Many of us have been there with a less than cooperative toddler trying to get a photo, but it’s even harder when it’s not a cute holiday card but a government-mandated identification and a two-year-old. This is the situation that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen found themselves in when they took little Luna to have her photo taken.

Daily Mail says that Luna strolled into the shop, complete with sunglasses ready for her close-up. The photographer allowed Luna to sit on dad John Legend’s lap while hiding behind a piece of cardboard to make it official. In the photo that Chrissy Teigen took of the passport photo session, one can see Legend’s lower arms and legs holding onto Luna who has white cardboard all around her.

While posing for her photo, her mom and grandmother, Vilailuck Teigen encourages Luna to smile, but she wasn’t having it.

“Luna can you say hi?” her family asks before they all say in unison, “Cheese!”

Chrissy Teigen captioned the photo, suggesting that she was laughing to the point of breaking down.

“I’m crying!”

Luna is featured in a number of her mother’s videos, often playing dress up and chef, almost always with a sweet smile, but not on picture day.

I’m crying A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

There have been big changes in the life of Luna Stephens (John Legend’s actual last name) as the family has welcomed a new baby, Miles last month. Though Luna loves her little brother, Legend says that she sees Miles as competition.

“I think she’s just becoming aware that he’s the competition. We’ll see how that plays out, but I think it might be good because it’s making her, like, she’s doing more to ingratiate herself to us, which means it might be a good thing for her to have a little competition.”

Luna and daddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

The whole family arrived at a Los Angeles Kinko’s for the official U.S. passport photo sessions, says Entertainment Tonight Online. As they entered the copy shop, Chrissy Teigen videotaped the whole adventure.

“Let’s get this sh*t over with.”

It’s unclear if the Legend family has a big trip planned to break in the new passport, but Teigen says she’s looking forward to taking Luna to her first movie premiere featuring mom’s voice. Chrissy Teigen is in the new movie, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Teigen says that Luna is following in her footsteps as she gets excited about makeup. According to Teigen, Luna has been a lot of help with her new makeup line.