Tristan Thompson’s Ex-Girlfriend Jordan Craig Reportedly Heartbroken After Seeing Him With Daughter True

Tristan Thompson’s former girlfriend, Jordan Craig, is reportedly very upset after seeing her ex with his newborn daughter, True.

According to a June 29 report by Life & Style Magazine, Jordan Craig is heartbroken after she watched a video of Tristan Thompson with his daughter, and saw a photo that he posted with both True and the son she shares with the NBA star, Prince.

Sources tell the magazine, that Jordan Craig believes that Tristan Thompson is spending much more time and energy into being a father to his daughter, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, than he does parenting his son, Prince. Jordan is allegedly angry that Tristan is acting like “father of the year” with True, when he basically abandoned her and Prince while he was a baby.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson dumped Jordan Craig while she was pregnant with their son and began dating Khloe Kardashian. Khloe and Tristan had been dating for a few months when Prince was born.

“Jordan is sick to her stomach watching Tristan parade True around on social media. She thinks it’s sickening and heartbreaking at the same time.She’s heartbroken because Tristan never baby talked Prince like that and he didn’t spend a lot of time with him like he’s doing with True. Jordan feels like he was never there for her when Prince was a baby. She feels he abandoned her and Prince and is now acting [like] father of the year with True,” an insider revealed.

❤️ A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jordan Craig is also unhappy about Khloe Kardashian’s involvement with her son. Craig is allegedly annoyed that Prince will come home from his time with Khloe and Tristan wearing designer clothes and toting expensive toys.

“Khloe’s overstepping the bounds with Jordan’s son Prince and Jordan wants her to knock it off before there’s a problem. Khloe’s been sending him home with designer clothes, expensive toys and just spoiling him. She’s even taken family pictures with Prince and that really p—ed Jordan off. Jordan knows this is not Tristan’s doing,” the insider told Radar Online.

Khloe Kardashian comes from a blended family, and she knows it is not easy to mesh all of the personalities together, especially when it comes to co-parenting. However, it seems that Tristan Thompson has been more focused on both of his children since his shocking cheating scandal back in April. It looks like only time will tell if he’ll keep making time with Prince a priority when the NBA season starts back up this fall.