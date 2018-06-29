The Amazing Reason Serena Williams Thinks Kate Middleton Is World’s Number One ‘Badass’ Woman

Williams was left astounded by how quickly the Duchess of Cambridge recovered after giving birth to her third child.

Serena Williams knows all too well the trauma of childbirth. Last month, Williams opened up about the postpartum trauma she underwent after giving birth to her first child, Olympia, with husband and Reddit co-founder, Alex Ohanian. After her daughter’s birth, Williams’ lungs developed blood clots, forcing the doctors to implant a filter to protect embolisms from completely invading her vital organs.

Now featuring on the cover page of InStyle’s August issue, which celebrates “badass” A-list women, Williams was asked who is the most “badass” among all.

While the names of Beyonce and Rihanna were uttered, it was the number one listing given to Kate Middleton which came as a surprise. But according to Williams, one of the greatest women tennis players of all time who won the Australian Open while being pregnant with Olympia, it is Middleton’s subtle ability to carry on with her work despite the immense pressure surrounding her that needs to be acknowledged.

“Well, obviously Beyoncé,” she told the magazine when asked about the women who’d occupy the number one spot in being “badass.”

“That goes unsaid. Rihanna goes unsaid. Kate Middleton!”

Having gone through the trauma that childbirth can sometimes inflict on a woman first hand, Williams was quick to raise the toast to the Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen posing for photographs moments after giving birth to her third child with Prince William earlier in April this year.

Williams was left deeply impressed as a glowing Kate swept away the onlookers minutes after giving birth to Prince Louis, her third child, outside the hospital.

“She was … standing! So, she’s officially No. 1.”

Williams has previously said that when she first saw Kate’s pictures with the newborn, she thought the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth “maybe two days” before. She called Kate a “heck of a woman” for being able to appear for the photographers so soon.

The two women share a close friendship with Middleton being a regular audience of Serena’s games when she plays Wimbledon. Williams also shares a warm relationship with new royal Meghan Markle, who she also mentioned in her interview with InStyle. The tennis player spoke about how incredible it was to attend the wedding of one of her closest friends, whom she has known for years.

“It was super fun. You know, I’ve known Meghan for years, so it was good to see my friend happy,” she said.

Serena definitely shares a great relationship with the two Duchesses, but now we know it is Kate who is the real “badass.”