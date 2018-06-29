Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Reportedly Put The Cheating Scandal Behind Them, Are Happy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are moving past his shocking cheating scandal. The couple have allegedly put all of the negativity and drama behind them and are moving ahead in their relationship.

According to a June 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have worked through their relationship issues and are ready to move forward. They’ve allegedly agreed to move on from the cheating scandal and are ready for a fresh start and a happy ending.

Sources tell the magazine that everyone believes that everything is going to be fine between the couple, and that Khloe Kardashian’s family has finally moved on from the cheating scandal as well.

“Khloe and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy. There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly. Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe.”

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stayed mostly quiet about their relationship since the cheating scandal, but Khloe did reply to one Twitter user that claimed Kardashian was a “hypocrite” for staying with her cheating baby daddy, all the while preaching self-worth to her fans.

However, Khloe told the social media critic that she is “proud” of herself for showing strength and that she and Tristan have been rebuilding their relationship since the devastating blow.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in this situation,” Kardashian wrote via Twitter.

In addition, Tristan Thompson was seen on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story revealing that Khloe Kardashian knows the passcode to his phone following the cheating scandal.

He also officially unblocked Kim on Instagram. Tristan had previously blocked Khloe’s sister on social media after she made comments about his cheating scandal during television interviews. However, all seems to be going well now, and it looks like Khloe and Tristan really are moving on and looking towards a brighter future.