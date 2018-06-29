Ivanka Trump Wears $2,600 Alessandra Rich Dress At Human Trafficking Event

Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter and White House adviser, showed that she’s not a woman who shies away from floral prints at a recent State Department ceremony. As Yahoo Entertainment reports, Trump wore a $2,600 flowery frock to attend the announcement of the 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report, a document that details the government’s strategy to fight against human trafficking. Individuals involved in anti-trafficking efforts were also honored at the event.

According to its official description on the Alessandra Rich website, the garment is made from mint-green crepe de chine with a delicate yellow floral pattern. As Yahoo notes the dress normally goes for $2,635 but it’s currently on sale for $1,173.

Trump’s dress choice got some critique on Twitter.

“I bet that dress is a original @IvankaTrump because it is BUSY AS HELL,” one commenter tweeted.

But this isn’t the first that the president’s daughter got some flack for her fashion sense. Last year, Ivanka faced some scrutiny from The Wall Street Journal for wearing clothes from her label to public events in her capacity as White House adviser. According to the paper, she wore items from her clothing company in almost 50 of the 68 social media photos posted of her in 2017. This could be a violation of the federal rules on business promotion. The law states that public officials are not allowed to use their office to promote companies that they profit from.

Ivanka Trump wears slinky sheer dress as she gives award to human trafficking aid worker https://t.co/FFdmGNxQBv pic.twitter.com/5xm4OuLeU2 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 29, 2018

Ivanka’s public spotlight has previously proven to be a benefit to her brand. As Elite Daily points out, when she wore a cold-shoulder sweater dress from her brand last December, it sold out at Macy’s. The Wall Street Journal also notes that her clothing company got some publicity from The Daily Mail when she wore a ruffled peach dress to an official appearance in June 2017. In reporting on her outfit, they informed their readers that he dress was available at Zappos and added a link to the website.

As Fortune reports, Ivanka’s clothing brand is technically in a trust, which means that she’s not a part of the company’s daily operations. Now that she’s a White House Adviser, her husband’s relatives have taken on that role, but she still gets money from the brand. According to Fortune, $6 million of the $12.5 million she obtained from her trust between 2016 and 2017 came from her eponymous fashion line.

Only time will tell whether the history books will call that the result of good business sense or the abuse of public office.