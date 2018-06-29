NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Face Increasing Calls To Cut Jameis Winston After Uber Assault Suspension

The NFL announced this week a three-game suspension for the Bucs quarterback.

Jameis Winston could be out of a job, with growing calls around the NFL that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be cut or demoted after his suspension for an assault on an Uber driver.

This week, the NFL announced that Winston was suspended for three games after allegations that he sexually assaulted an Uber driver. After initially denying that he assaulted the driver and said her allegations were false, Winston this week admitted to the incident. As the USA Today reported, the NFL said Winston would be suspended for violating the personal conduct policy.

In the wake of the announcement, Winston issued an apology.

“It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize,” the quarterback in the statement. “In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.”

“Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself.”

But despite Winston’s apology, there are growing calls for the Buccaneers to cut him or take away his starting job. Winston had a string of off-the-field issues at Florida State including a rape allegation and an incident in which he yelled a sexually explicit phrase in a student center, prompting a half-game suspension.

In an interview on ESPN, commentator Damien Woody said the Buccaneers need to cut Winston.

Woody also blasted Winston’s attempt to blame the misgivings on alcohol.

“I’ve had alcohol, but you don’t see me out here groping people,” Woody said. “So don’t give me this whole alcohol thing as some excuse to your actions. It’s clearly unacceptable. You are the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

There are others calling on the Bucs to take away Winston’s starting job. Yahoo Sports columnist Eric Adelson said Winston does not have the makings of a franchise quarterback due to his poor decision making, though conceded that it is likely too early for Tampa to cut ties with the former No. 1 overall pick after having invested so much into him.

While the rumors may be growing surrounding Jameis Winston after the NFL announced his suspension, there is no indication that the Tampa Buccaneers have any plans to cut their quarterback or remove him from the starting job once the suspension is over.