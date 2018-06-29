‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Car-Dragging Photos Released By ‘TMZ’

The reality star was injured in a domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was allegedly dragged by his ex-Jen Harley’s car after the two had a fight after leaving a barbeque on June 24. The incident reportedly left the reality star injured. TMZ posted several shots of Harley’s car on their website which shows blood on the vehicle and the seat.

In the photos, blood streaks can be seen on the outside of what was purported to be the car Harley was driving when the incident occurred. TMZ also reported that Harley allegedly hit Magro in the face, then dragged him with her car when he tried to get out.

The site reported that the vehicle also suffered a flat tire, which reportedly was the result of Harley driving over the median when she left the scene with the couple’s 2-month-old daughter, Ariana, in the car.

There’s also a photo of the interior console covered with blood. Harley was later arrested for domestic battery and booked at the Clark County Detention Center after the incident occurred.

She is also a suspect in a battery investigation for allegedly spitting on and hitting the Jersey Shore star during a Planet Hollywood event three weeks before the incident in the car. Magro and Harley allegedly got into a physical altercation during the filming of Season 2 of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Las Vegas on June 7.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had taken Harley into custody for hitting the MTV star and dragging him with a car. Harley’s bail was set at $3,000.

Although the couple attempted to reconcile their relationship for the sake of their daughter, it looks as if their union is on its last legs.

'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Gunning For Custody After Ex-GF Assault https://t.co/IYNB3kuLle — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2018

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source close to the couple told Us of the June 7 altercation. “Ronnie was filming the show in Vegas and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter was. She showed up at the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

TMZ also reported that the reality star’s friends are warning the Magro to “cut ties” with Harley fearing for his own safety and the safety of their daughter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 debuts in August on MTV. Jersey Shore’s cameras were not there for the latest incident between the couple, but TMZ noted that the couple’s constant fighting will be a featured storyline on the show.