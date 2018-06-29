Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has An Adorable Beauty Obsession At Age Two

The toddler daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend is a budding beauty influencer.

Chrissy Teigen has an adorable muse for her beauty business. The 32-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle host told Women’s Wear Daily that her 2-year-old daughter, Luna, is obsessed with some of the products from her newly launched Becca Cosmetics collaboration and that the toddler even helped her by providing feedback when she was looking for scents.

“Luna is obsessed with sitting on my countertop in the bathroom,” Teigen told WWD. “She’ll go, ‘Up, up, up,’ I put her up there and she loves brushes, using them on her face. Becca sends us tons of clean brushes all the time, so she’s always using them.”

Chrissy even joked that her 2-year-old is a budding beauty influencer, adding, “She is…Can you imagine? She’s going on Revolve trips next year.”

While little Luna has an interest in beauty basics just like her mama, she has a lot in common with her famous father, John Legend, too.

“[Luna is] very into smell, she likes really fresh, clean scents,” Chrissy said. “So was John, too. They’re two peas in a pod in every single way. …They are so alike it’s crazy.”

Teigen went on to admit that when she shops for new beauty items, she always needs to bring someone with her because “even if I love something, I constantly doubt myself.” Since she has two beauty and fragrance helpers living right under her roof, Chrissy doesn’t have to look far for a shopping partner. It’s too soon to know if Chrissy and John’s newborn son, Miles, will be a fragrance lover like the rest of the fam.

Not only is baby Luna into beauty and clean scents, she’s also into bubble baths. Chrissy Teigen recently posted an adorable video of her daughter sudsing her up for a bath—with a ton of bubbles. Luna doused her mama’s face with bubbles as Teigen laughed and played with her in the tub. It’s clear this mom-daughter duo have a lot of fun cleaning up before using their beauty products.

Chrissy Teigen recently launched her second capsule collection with Becca Cosmetics which features three limited edition highlighters, lip glosses, and all-around glowy products. The Endless Summer Glow Collection includes Glow Body Oil, which can be used for body and hair ($42), Glow Gloss lip glosses ($22 each), and the Endless Bronze & Glow compact ($38). All of the Chrissy and Luna-approved products are available at Sephora, Cult Beauty and online at Beccacosmetics.com.