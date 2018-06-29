Bruce Willis Roast: Cybill Shepherd, Lil Rel Howery & More Celebs Added To Comedy Central Special

Yippee ki-yay — the ‘Die Hard’ star will be roasted by some famous faces!

Comedy Central’s roast for Bruce Willis sounds like it’s going to be one funny TV special because of all the celebrities the cable network has lined up to sit on the dais.

Those set to make fun of the actor known for tough-guy roles in films like Die Hard, Armageddon, and Sin City include three of his on-screen co-stars, Cybill Shepherd (who he worked with in the 1980s on the TV series Moonlighting), Edward Norton (his co-star in 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom and the upcoming thriller Motherless Brooklyn), and Kevin Pollak (who has appeared in several films with Willis, including The Whole Nine Yards and Cop Out), and comedians Lil Rel Howery, Nikki Glaser, Dom Irrera, and Jeff Ross, reported Deadline.

Last week, Inquisitr reported that Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Willis’ co-star in the 2012 film Looper, will be the event’s Roast Master, aka the emcee.

“I’ve looked up to Bruce my whole life,” said Gordon-Levitt on Instagram. “I was so honored to work w/him and, in essence, PLAY him in Looper. He’s treated me w/nothing but warmth and kindness… and so I look forward to mercilessly roasting the [expletive] out of him on TV.”

“Lookin forward to thissss,” Nikki Glaser excitedly wrote on Twitter.

Ooh, baby. Check out who's going to be roasting Bruce Willis. #BruceWillisRoast pic.twitter.com/YikpNZhENv — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) June 28, 2018

Fans can expect additional roasters to be added to the lineup before the show is shot on July 14 at the Hollywood Palladium.

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless [expletives] for a couple of hours,” Willis joked back in April when it was first announced that he would be the next Comedy Central Roast victim, according to another Deadline article.

“Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance, and death itself. Yet, nothing has prepared him for this roast,” Comedy Central President Kent Alterman warned in April.

Willis has had a successful career as an actor since the early ’80s, performing both comedic and dramatic roles. The Emmy-winner is also a musician who was famously married to actress Demi Moore from 1987-2000. The former couple are parents to three daughters: 29-year-old Rumer, 26-year-old Scout, and 24-year-old Tallulah. Since 2009, the 63-year-old has been married to model and actress Emma Heming. They have two daughters together: 6-year-old Mabel, and 4-year-old Evelyn.

In the past, Comedy Central Roasts have paid tribute to the likes of Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Joan Rivers, Donald Trump, James Franco, and Justin Bieber. Rob Lowe was the subject of the channel’s last roast, which was in 2016.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 29, at 10 p.m.