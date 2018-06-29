Former ‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino And Husband, Jim, Release Joint Statement Amid Divorce Rumors

They're fighting back against rumors.

Alexis and Jim Bellino are shutting down the ongoing rumors of a potentially fraudulent divorce.

After Bellino’s former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, went on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, and suggested that Jim had filed for divorce because he was facing legal troubles, the couple released a joint statement to Us Weekly.

After assuring their fans and followers that their decision to part ways was one they made together, the Bellinos requested their fans and followers respect their privacy by not making assumptions about what led to their split.

As they explained, there have been a lot of negative rumors started about her and her estranged husband over the past week that are untrue.

“There is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage,” they said.

Although Jim and Alexis Bellino didn’t explain why they chose to part ways, they admitted that neither of them were perfect during their relationship. They then said that they had grown apart over the past several years.

“There is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce,” the Bellinos added. “We ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision.”

Jim filed for divorce from the former reality star one week ago, after 13 years of marriage and three children. A short time later, he seemingly predicted that rumors would begin and set up a personal website to shut down claims of criminal activity.

During Judge’s appearance on Juicy Scoop, she admitted to being suspicious of Jim’s divorce filing and wondered why he was wanting spousal support from his estranged wife. She then suggested that he may have made the odd request because he’s put his businesses in her name.

After her husband’s divorce filing last week, Alexis Bellino confirmed on Instagram that she and her three kids, including 12-year-old James and 10-year-old twins, Melania and Mackenna, traveled to Montana for a family vacation.

Since landing in Montana, Bellino has shared a number of photo and video posts on her Instagram page, some of which included her children, and another that featured the former reality star in a one-piece swimsuit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premieres on Bravo TV on Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m.