’90 Day Fiance’ Spin-Off To Premiere August 5, And Will Feature Controversial Couple Darcey And Jesse

Get ready, '90 Day Fiance' fans: Darcey and Jesse are coming back!

With the new season of the hit TLC show, 90 Day Fiance, in full swing, it makes sense that the network would bring back the even more popular spin-off show, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

And while this new season, which will kick off on August 5, will feature brand-new faces, there will also be some familiar faces that will be making a special return to TV to bring more drama and controversy than ever before.

In the super teaser trailer for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which debuted on People Magazine‘s website today, it was exclusively revealed that famed May-December romance couple Darcey and Jesse — who were absolutely explosive last season — are back for more this season.

From an online romance to a six-week visit. Are Darcey and Jesse reaching their limit? Tune in Sunday at 8/7c! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/lQNMPB6mQ8 — TLC Network (@TLC) September 23, 2017

This served as a huge surprise to many fans of the show, because earlier this year, Darcey scrubbed all signs of Jesse from her social media pages, while claiming that she was “looking forward to new beginnings.”

That led many fans to believe that the couple had split up.

However, if the super teaser is to be believed, they tried at least one more time to get back together, with Jesse coming all the way to Connecticut, where Darcey lives with her two daughters, to try to make things work. Darcey claims that she wants to try to “turn the promise ring into an engagement ring,” but Jesse doesn’t seem to be too into it — and he seems to hate Connecticut, as well.

Darcey and Jesse have finally met…are wedding bells in their future? Relive the moment now on #TLCgo! #90DayFiance https://t.co/zYp7Y0gJlr pic.twitter.com/GCB0j4Iqej — TLC Network (@TLC) August 14, 2017

But there’s sure to be more disasters ahead for the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

According to Broadway World, two more familiar faces will be returning to the show: Paul and Karine. The couple will be dealing with the fall-out of Paul’s criminal charges, and Karine’s hesitancy about coming to America.

Other sure-to-be disastrous, hilarious, and just plain dramatic couples that fans will be seeing this season include Angela, a 52-year-old grandmother — and Trump supporter — from Georgia, who’s interested in marrying her 30-year-old Nigerian boyfriend, Michael.

Then there’s New Mexico native Rachel and her British boyfriend, Jon, who met on a karaoke app. Rachel was pregnant with another man’s baby when she and Jon were getting to know one another, but Jon said he was completely on board with getting together with Rachel and caring for her son as his own.

Then there’s twice-divorced Ricky and his Colombian stripper girlfriend, Melissa, who have never video-chatted before, but she keeps asking for — and receiving — money from Ricky.

Fans are confident that the rest of the season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will be just as much of a dramatic hot mess as its predecessor when it premieres on August 5 on TLC.