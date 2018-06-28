‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, June 28: Victor Goes Berserk On Live TV & Billy Saves The Day

Victor's outburst makes him look like a madman.

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, June 28 shows significant problems in Genoa City when Summer gambles away her fortune, Billy and Phyllis put on a show, and Victor loses it on live TV.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) discussed the recent J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) sighting at Summer’s (Hunter King) apartment. Of course, Victoria is worried, but Phyllis thinks somebody is trying to get to Victor (Eric Braeden), which might seem weird, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) actually did vow to destroy Victor mere days ago. So…

Victoria’s worry session got interrupted by a notification that Victor planned to appear on live TV. Just as she ran off, Summer came home, and Phyllis and Summer sniped at each other. Summer once again told Phyllis that she’s changed, and Phyllis complained that Summer’s dress looked too small. Summer left to go to the Club, and she thought Phyllis planned to stay home alone and drink.

However, Phyllis actually created a sexy evening in for Billy (Jason Thompson), and when he arrived home, he found a trail of candles lighting the way to a lingerie-clad Phyllis. He briefly worried about somebody seeing, but Phyllis said to let them watch. He agreed and said, “Let’s give them a show.”

Meanwhile, Victoria arrived at Dive Bar to find out that Victor planned to appear on live TV with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Victor even brought a bodyguard named Dwayne (Drew Pearson) whom he insisted watch Victoria. Although Hilary tried to get out of interviewing Victor on GC Buzz, Neil (Kristoff St. John) reminded her who owned the show, so she complied.

Mariah wondered if she could ask about Victor stealing Christian from Nick, but not surprisingly, that question was off limits. Ultimately, the GC Buzz appearance should’ve been a puff piece to renew faith in Victor’s health. Victor assured everybody that he’d regained his health after J.T.’s attack, and is 100 percent running Newman Enterprises. However, he dropped his water and the glass shattered, which caused everything to go off the rails.

Victor tried to boast that he’s in perfect health, but then he lost his train of thought, and he ended up losing it and yelled like a madman at J.T. instead of coming off looking like a competent businessperson. He yelled, “Face me, you coward! You took on the wrong man! I will get you!” Neil tried to stop the interview after that, but Victor being Victor insisted on finishing.

Back at Summer’s, Billy received many missed calls from Summer. She needed his help, so he lied to Phyllis about a work emergency. Billy rushed to the Athletic Club to help his girlfriend’s daughter. Guess what? Summer lost ten grand in a poker game, and she needed his help bailing her out. Naturally, Billy didn’t have access to that type of cash, so she asked him to win it back for her in the game.

Of course, the gambling addict said yes, and he won. Afterward, Summer hugged him, and then she realized he shouldn’t have needed his help. That’s when she admitted she’d lost her entire trust fund and is in debt. Oops.

