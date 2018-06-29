‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Linsey Godfrey Heads To ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Linsey Godfrey makes Salem her new home.

Bold and the Beautiful fans know her as Caroline Spencer II, but Linsey Godfrey is headed to Days Of Our Lives. According to Daytime Indulgence, the actress beat former co-star Ashley Jones, who plays Bridget Forrester on B&B, who auditioned for the same role. Although NBC has not confirmed that she has joined the team and there is no official word on what part she will be playing, rumors are rife that she could be playing the role of Maggie Horton’s (Suzanne Rogers) daughter, Sarah.

Days Of Our Lives fans know that Maggie took the death of her son, Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) very hard, and with Sarah back we could see Maggie’s mothering side return. According to Soap Central, Maggie is Sarah’s biological mother and although Mickey raised her as his own daughter, he never legally adopted her. Sarah left Salem to be with her adoptive sister Melissa, who stays in Nashville. She returned for Mickey’s funeral.

Three-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee Linsey Godfrey is a rising star on daytime television. She has played the role of Caroline Spencer for the past six years on an intermittent basis. Her last riveting appearance was in March 2018 when she returned to threaten her uncle Bill (Don Diamont) who was on his deathbed in hospital.

Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Bill was desperate to get rid of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) so he concocted a story that Caroline was terminally ill. Thomas (Pierson Fode) felt so guilty that he left Sally to be with Caroline and their son Douglas in New York. Eventually Thomas learned the truth, left Caroline and reunited with Sally. However, as recently as June, B&B fans learned that Thomas returned to Caroline and left Sally who is presently back on the show.

Soap Hub speculates about who the actress will be paired with romantically. JJ’s (Casey Moss) heart was broken by Lani (Sal Stowers), and Theresa (Jen Lilley) will be leaving Salem soon. There is a chance that Godfrey’s character be paired with the hopelessly romantic Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

There has been a spate of good actors leaving Days Of Our Lives, but it seems as if some quality actors are on their way. This Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor will certainly be an asset for this long-running soap opera.

It is not yet known if Ashley Jones will be joining the cast of Days Of Our Lives. Tune in every weekday on CBS.